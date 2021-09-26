"What an asset to any team!"- Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja helps CSK win thriller

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) raced to a thrilling win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) off the last ball. This was all thanks to a fantastic cameo of 22 off just eight deliveries from Ravindra Jadeja.
Jadeja had walked out to bat when CSK were in a spot of bother, still requiring 30 runs to win off 17 balls. MS Dhoni couldn't quite score the runs and departed early. CSK required 24 runs off 10 deliveries when Jadeja showed what he is capable of with the bat.
Scoring two fours and two sixes, Jadeja brought CSK to the brink of an easy win. Sunil Narine made the game interesting, picking up the wickets of both Jadeja and Sam Curran. But with one run needed off the final ball, Deepak Chahar did the required job and gave CSK two points that took them to the top of the table.
Twitter hails CSK's Ravindra Jadeja for match-winning cameo
Fans on Twitter hailed Ravindra Jadeja for turning the game on its head. They also congratulated CSK for winning their sixth game in a row in the UAE. Here is what they had to say:
Chasing 172 runs to win, Dhoni and his men needed a good start from their openers. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis delivered, giving CSK another flying start. They capitalized on loose deliveries and showed that timing and precision is an important part of T20 cricket.
KKR then struck with the wicket of Gaikwad, and then gradually clawed their way back into the contest by taking wickets at regular intervals. KKR looked to be ahead in the game before Jadeja unleashed his strokeplay.
Dhoni and his men are now level on points with the Delhi Capitals on 16 points and have virtually qualified for the playoffs. KKR will look back at the game as an opportunity missed to make it three wins in a row.