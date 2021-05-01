"What a disrespect!"- Fans blast SRH management for sacking skipper David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced Kane Williamson as their captain for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season, replacing former skipper David Warner. The franchise issued a press release on Saturday and declared that the New Zealand skipper will lead the side that is struggling so far.
SRH have won just one game out of their first six and have looked highly vulnerable in their batting department.
The SRH think tank has also announced that there might be some new faces in the team as far as overseas players are concerned, hinting that Warner might be dropped.
Twitter reacts to Kane Williamson replacing David Warner as SRH skipper
David Warner led SRH to the IPL title in 2016 and has carried their fragile batting line-up single-handedly for many years. Thus, some fans were disappointed with SRH's decision to replace such a successful captain.
However, there was another set of fans who trolled David Warner and believed Kane Williamson was the right choice to lead their team.
Williamson also led SRH to the IPL final in the 2018 season in the absence of Warner and has been excellent as the captain of New Zealand. Here's how Twitter reacted to the sudden sacking of David Warner as captain:
David Warner isn't having the best of seasons as a batsman either. This has really hurt SRH badly as the 34-year-old has always been among their top run-scorers. He has managed just 193 runs in six games so far at a poor strike-rate of 110.28.
However, SRH have not yet revealed the reason behind replacing David Warner with Kane Williamson. The Australian government might issue a travel ban for Australian players participating in the IPL, which might make Warner leave the tournament early.
While no explanation has been given yet, Kane Williamson is sure to have a task on his hands to resurrect SRH's season.
However, his calm head and brilliant cricketing brain might just be the tonic that SRH needs to start winning games and eventually qualify for the playoffs.
Will David Warner play as a pure batsman? Or will he be dropped and replaced by some other overseas player? Only time will tell.