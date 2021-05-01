"What a disrespect!"- Fans blast SRH management for sacking skipper David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced Kane Williamson as their captain for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season, replacing former skipper David Warner. The franchise issued a press release on Saturday and declared that the New Zealand skipper will lead the side that is struggling so far.

SRH have won just one game out of their first six and have looked highly vulnerable in their batting department.

The SRH think tank has also announced that there might be some new faces in the team as far as overseas players are concerned, hinting that Warner might be dropped.

Twitter reacts to Kane Williamson replacing David Warner as SRH skipper

David Warner led SRH to the IPL title in 2016 and has carried their fragile batting line-up single-handedly for many years. Thus, some fans were disappointed with SRH's decision to replace such a successful captain.

However, there was another set of fans who trolled David Warner and believed Kane Williamson was the right choice to lead their team.

Williamson also led SRH to the IPL final in the 2018 season in the absence of Warner and has been excellent as the captain of New Zealand. Here's how Twitter reacted to the sudden sacking of David Warner as captain:

There must have been a better way to treat your title-winning, long-serving, absolute match-winner of a captain? He’s a T20 giant, SRH. David Warner is an absolute giant in the format.



Also, surely there must have been a better way to name Kane Williamson as the captain? — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) May 1, 2021

Warner might be the Williamson #CSK fans were waiting for and Williamson could be the Warner #SRH are retaining 🙊 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 1, 2021

Williamson also led #SRH to the finals in 2018 when Warner baned in int. Cricket for ball tempering scandal.

So, don't take him lightly. — 𝑻𝒂𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓 “ᴋⁿⁱᵍʰᵗˢ ᵒᶠ ᴋᴋʀ” (@srkian_Tanvir) May 1, 2021

Kane Williamson is the new captain of #SRH



Warner fans to management 😤😒 pic.twitter.com/QyAtuZnQGC — Umang Mishra (@UmangMi04647171) May 1, 2021

SRH has also announced there will be a change in their overseas combination for their next match.



Kane Williamson is new Captain and they can't drop Bairstow and Rashid Khan. It means Warner is likely to be benched ??



Can't even imagine #SRH without David Warner. — Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) May 1, 2021

Williamson replaces Warner as captain for remainder of IPL 2021 #SRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/JeLVNrkPXr — dipesh (@beingdon157) May 1, 2021

I always thought Kane Williamson might get CSK Captaincy after Dhoni Retires. But i think it's time for Warner to leave SRH and join CSK. You were their most consistent batsman, you don't deserve to be dropped mate.#IPL2021 — Likith (@Leenatic) May 1, 2021

David Warner as captain of #SRH:



2015 - 6th

2016 - Champions

2017 - 4th

2020 - 3rd



One of the records in IPL history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2021

Warner dropped from captaincy. What a disrespect! SRH should learn from RCB and stick with their captain no matter what. 😡 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 1, 2021

the disrespect Warner gets is unreal. absolute freak. Insane stats. one of the greats of the IPL. pic.twitter.com/GTTbkOCVQ1 — Archit. (@IndianJoeyy) May 1, 2021

Eoin Morgan after seeing SRH has removed David Warner from the Captaincy due to team's poor performance #Warner pic.twitter.com/hQGrVqvqvd — ayushMAHAN. 😷 (@_ayushmahan) May 1, 2021

Didn’t support Morgan replacing DK mid-season, won’t back Warner being removed by SRH.



Ofc I want to see Kane lead an IPL side, have batted for it many times. But mid-season captaincy replacements can’t be good for a team.



However, I do believe Warner is injured and needs rest. — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) May 1, 2021

Srh Management to David Warner 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KDFyxXzp40 — Prakathi Wears Mask 😷 (@galwithnochill) May 1, 2021

Warner when he's dropped tomorrow pic.twitter.com/S3YTdrFk8G — Ram (@Edgbaston149_) May 1, 2021

David Warner isn't having the best of seasons as a batsman either. This has really hurt SRH badly as the 34-year-old has always been among their top run-scorers. He has managed just 193 runs in six games so far at a poor strike-rate of 110.28.

However, SRH have not yet revealed the reason behind replacing David Warner with Kane Williamson. The Australian government might issue a travel ban for Australian players participating in the IPL, which might make Warner leave the tournament early.

While no explanation has been given yet, Kane Williamson is sure to have a task on his hands to resurrect SRH's season.

However, his calm head and brilliant cricketing brain might just be the tonic that SRH needs to start winning games and eventually qualify for the playoffs.

Will David Warner play as a pure batsman? Or will he be dropped and replaced by some other overseas player? Only time will tell.