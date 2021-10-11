IPL 2021: "What a finish it was" - Suresh Raina lauds MS Dhoni after he guides CSK to the final

Vintage MS Dhoni was back on Sunday as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets to make it to the IPL 2021 final.

The 40-year-old, who has not been in the best of form in the recent past, showed intent and promoted himself in the batting order to win the match against a side who have defeated CSK twice this season.

MS Dhoni struck a four off Tom Curran to go past the 172-run target set by the Capitals with two balls to spare. Suresh Raina, who saw Dhoni reach the pinnacle as a cricketer, showered praise on the veteran wicketkeeper-batter.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote:

"What a finish it was! @msdhoni. Bhai, my and belief on you just grows multifold with time! This moment of you taking the team into the finals will be cherished forever! #DhoniFinishesOffInStyle."

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina What a finish it was! @msdhoni Bhai, my 💛 and belief on you just grows multifold with time! This moment of you taking the team into the finals will be cherished forever! #DhoniFinishesOffInStyle What a finish it was! @msdhoni Bhai, my 💛 and belief on you just grows multifold with time! This moment of you taking the team into the finals will be cherished forever! #DhoniFinishesOffInStyle https://t.co/84kWyudMYR

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 18 runs from six balls, a knock which included three boundaries and a six to take the Super Kings home.

It was Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) who gave CSK a perfect start in the run chase before Dhoni walked the talk.

"My innings was a crucial one" - MS Dhoni

Angelo Mathews @Angelo69Mathews One of the most successful captains if not THE most successful in the history of the game who has won every single trophy finishes off in style and takes them to another final! What a player @msdhoni ! All the best to @DelhiCapitals in the next game! One of the most successful captains if not THE most successful in the history of the game who has won every single trophy finishes off in style and takes them to another final! What a player @msdhoni ! All the best to @DelhiCapitals in the next game!

The Chennai captain, who was short on runs this season prior to this match, redeemed himself when his side needed it the most. Those crucial 18 runs took CSK to their ninth IPL final.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni asserted that he just focused on the ball and relied on his shots.

"My innings was a crucial one. Delhi has a very good bowling attack. They exploited the conditions well, so we knew it would be tough. I've not done a lot in the tournament, so wanted to look for the ball and see what the bowler can do.

Also Read

"I was batting well in the nets. But wasn't thinking too much, if you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up."

MS Dhoni has now scored 114 runs from 15 outings in IPL 2021 at an average of 16.28 which is below par as per his standards. He will be keen to play one more match-winning innings to take CSK to glory for the fourth time in the IPL.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar