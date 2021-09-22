IPL 2021: "What has let Sanju Samson down is his shot selection" - Sunil Gavaskar

While Rajasthan Royals snatched an unlikely last-over win against Punjab Kings in Dubai on Tuesday, the form of captain Sanju Samson remains a concern. The wicketkeeper-batter managed to score just four runs off five deliveries before edging one behind to KL Rahul off Ishan Porel.

Samson’s poor form in the first half of IPL 2021 as well as his indifferent showings for India in Australia led to him being left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels he needs to improve on his shot selection or he will be wasting “such God-given talent”.

"What has let him down is the shot selection. Even at the international level, he doesn't open the batting there. He was the second or the third wicket down. And he looks to hit the first ball out of the ground. That is impossible. That is absolutely impossible even if you've been in the richest vein of form.

"You have got to maybe knock it around for maybe twos and threes and get the feet moving and then look to play," Gavaskar was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

Gavaskar said that shot selection boils down to temperament and that is what separates “the men from the boys”.

"That is something he is going to watch out for. Because otherwise, it is going to be a waste of such God-given talent. I have always said that a lot of shot selection boils down to temperament. That is what separates the men from the boys.

"And therefore, for him to go on and be a regular player for India, his shot selection has to be that much better."

Sanju Samson’s poor form since IPL 2021 opener

Samju Samson's poor form has led to his omission from India's T20 World Cup squad

Samson began his IPL 2021 season with a stunning century in a defeat against the Punjab Kings, but in the seven matches he has played after that, he averages just 27.

Also Read

With the likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler unavailable for the rest of the season, there is growing pressure on the 26-year-old to step up for the Royals.

Rajasthan are currently fifth in the table, behind the Mumbai Indians only on Net Run Rate. They will next face Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar