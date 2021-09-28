IPL 2021: "What's wrong with Suryakumar Yadav" - Twitter reacts as the Mumbai Indians batsman gets out for a duck

Suryakumar Yadav's poor form has been well documented over the course of IPL 2021. The Mumbai Indians batsman was one of the star performances of last season. But after a spectacular rise over the last 12 months, he appears to be a shadow of his usual self at the moment.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his poor form on Tuesday evening as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the Mumbai Indians' crucial IPL clash against the Punjab Kings. His dismissal left the defending IPL champions with a big hole to climb in what is a must-win game for their hopes of making the playoffs this time around.

Suryakumar Yadav's golden duck against the Punjab Kings means he has failed to reach double figures in each of his last four innings.

In 11 matches this season, Suryakumar Yadav has managed just 189 runs. His average of 17.18 and strike rate of 128.57 are also too low for a player of his quality. He has managed just one fifty over the course of the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav's failure to trouble the scorers prompted a lot of interesting reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions from the Twitterverse.

Is Suryakumar Yadav's form a worry for India?

Suryakumar Yadav has had an IPL to forget so far (Image: IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav's poor recent performances in the IPL may lead to some concerned faces among the Indian management. The Mumbai Indians batter is part of India's squad for the ICC T20I World Cup, which is set to begin immediately after the IPL. And it will be interesting to see if these performances cost him his place in the Indian playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav still has at least three games left in the IPL to help steer the Mumbai Indians to the playoffs and impress the selectors. Both his IPL franchise and his country will be hoping that he finds his form sooner rather than later.

