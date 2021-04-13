IPL 2021: What is the story of Pat Cummins' short finger?

Pat Cummins is one of the most expensive players in IPL history. The Aussie speedster was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Rides (KKR) in the IPL 2020 Auction for ₹15 crore. KKR then retained him for the same price for the 2021 season.

Cummins did not have a memorable 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates, but he has started the 2021 tournament well. Whenever Pat Cummins bowls for his team, the fans notice a short finger on his bowling arm.

In an interview with cricket.com.au back in 2011, Pat Cummins recalled how he lost the top of his middle finger on the right hand when he was a child.

"I lost the top of my finger when I was about three or four (years old). It got slammed in a door and I lost about a centimetre off the top of my finger," Pat Cummins said.

When asked if the short finger impacts his bowling, Pat Cummins replied:

"It doesn't really affect me because (the finger) is about the same length as the other one (index finger)."

Can Pat Cummins justify his price tag in IPL 2021?

Pat Cummins has a salary of ₹15 crore in the IPL. The price tag's pressure seemingly got the better of him in IPL 2020 as the Australian speedster could take only 12 wickets in 14 matches. While he did pick up a four-wicket haul for KKR, Pat Cummins was a bit inconsistent.

He has started well this year by taking three wickets in his first two matches. Cummins bowled a brilliant spell of 2/24 in his four overs against the Mumbai Indians. It will be exciting to see if the Aussie quick can finally justify his price tag in IPL 2021.

