IPL 2021: What is written on the IPL trophy?

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni pose with the IPL Trophy ahead of the IPL 2019 Final
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest T20 league on the planet. The BCCI launched the competition in 2008. In the league's early years, the organizers used a different design for the IPL trophy.

The winners received a unique trophy shaped like the map of India. However, a few years later, the BCCI introduced a new design, changing the trophy shape from India's map to a traditional cup.

The highlight of this trophy is the Sanskrit sentence inscribed on it. Many fans have wondered what sentence is written on the IPL trophy. The inscription on the trophy is the tournament's motto:

"Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi", which means "Where talent meets opportunity".

The BCCI introduced the IPL, intending to provide young players with an opportunity to compete with the best of the best. Over the years, several youngsters have used this competition to elevate their careers.

Apart from talented cricketers, the IPL has also given India some worthy leaders who have progressed to become the Indian cricket team's skipper. Hence, the sentence 'Where talent meets opportunity' fits perfectly on the IPL trophy.

Which team will lift the IPL trophy in 2021?

The Mumbai Indians won the previous two IPL seasons
Two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians have entered IPL 2021 with the aim of completing a historic hat-trick of championship wins in the competition. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will try to end their 13-year IPL trophy drought.

The Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to losing starts in IPL 2021. However, all three franchises have the potential to bounce back. It will be interesting to see if MI retain the IPL trophy or some other franchise finally ends the Mumbai-based side's reign.

Published 14 Apr 2021, 21:00 IST
IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Teams & Players List
