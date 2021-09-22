IPL 2021: "Whatever happens in the result, that doesn't count much"- Rashid Khan feels putting in 100% effort matters the most

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan has opined that the effort the players put in the middle matters more to him than the results.

SRH are currently last in the IPL 2021 standings, with only two points to their name from seven games. The Orange Army is up against the Delhi Capitals tonight in their first game of the UAE leg.

Speaking to the host broadcaster in an interview before the game against DC, Rashid Khan highlighted that the Sunrisers were looking forward to playing with a positive mindset in the upcoming matches.

"As a team, I think we just need to have the self-belief in ourselves. We just need to give our 100 percent and more importantly just stay positive. As long as you have the positive mindset, I think you can perform well anywhere, any place in the world.

"Whatever happened in the result, that doesn't count much, but what kind of percentage you give in and the kind of effort you put in, that is something I personally believe more," Rashid Khan said.

Rashid Khan was one of the top performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first phase of IPL 2021. The Afghan player scalped 10 wickets in eight games for the Orange Army.

We will have to take every game as a final: Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win all of their remaining matches to qualify for IPL 2021 Playoffs

As mentioned ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad have only two points in their kitty so far this season.

The Orange Army will have to register victories in all of their remaining seven games to keep their hopes alive of making it to the IPL 2021 Playoffs. Taking note of the same, Rashid Khan said:

"We will have to take every game as a final. We will go out there and try to enjoy ourselves, try to entertain the fans and the crowd. Good thing is IPL is back and that's something that we had in our minds. Just go out there, look to express our skills and enjoy our cricket."

SRH won the toss and elected to bat against DC. Unfortunately, they lost the wicket of David Warner on the third ball of the first over. It will be interesting to see if the Orange Army can bounce back.

