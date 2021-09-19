IPL 2021: When was the last time MS Dhoni was dismissed in powerplay overs?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni called the toss right in the match against the Mumbai Indians. However, nothing went right for CSK in the powerplay overs after their skipper elected to bat first.

Ruturaj Gaikwad came out in the middle along with the in-form Faf du Plessis. Trent Boult broke the opening partnership in the first over itself, dismissing Du Plessis before he could score a run.

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan Boult: 3 overs, 11 runs, 2 wickets



Milne: 3 overs, 11 runs, 2 wickets



What a brilliant partnership with the 🆕 ball between the two 👏👏 Boult: 3 overs, 11 runs, 2 wickets



Milne: 3 overs, 11 runs, 2 wickets



What a brilliant partnership with the 🆕 ball between the two 👏👏

Moeen Ali, who was impressive during IPL 2021's first phase, batted at number three. Unfortunately, the Englishman too failed to open his account as Adam Milne picked up his wicket on the third ball he faced.

Number four batsman Ambati Rayudu retired hurt, while seasoned pro Suresh Raina looked out of touch during his six-ball four. Captain MS Dhoni joined youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle in only the fourth over.

Adam Milne picked up the wickets of both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni played a fine shot but it landed straight into the hands of Trent Boult (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Generally, MS Dhoni's chance to bat comes in the second half of the innings, but today, he was out in the fourth over only. Fans expected a special knock from the CSK skipper, but Adam Milne dismissed him before the powerplay ended.

Dhoni played a pull shot off Milne that went straight to the fielder in the deep, Trent Boult. This is only the second time Dhoni has lost his wicket in the first six overs of CSK's IPL innings.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Dirk Nannes (DC) in 2010

Adam Milne (MI) today

#MIvCSK #IPL2021 Bowlers to dismiss MS Dhoni within the Powerplay in IPL:-Dirk Nannes (DC) in 2010Adam Milne (MI) today Bowlers to dismiss MS Dhoni within the Powerplay in IPL:-



Dirk Nannes (DC) in 2010

Adam Milne (MI) today

#MIvCSK #IPL2021

Also Read

The only bowler to dismiss Dhoni in the powerplay before Milne was Dirk Nannes, who accomplished the feat in a match between CSK and Delhi during the 2010 season.

Dhoni came out to bat at number three but was caught out on the second ball he faced from Nannes. It will be interesting to see if any new names join this list in the coming games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee