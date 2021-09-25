IPL 2021: Shaun Pollock and Pommie Mbangwa explain why DC persisted with Rishabh Pant as skipper

Former South African cricketer Shaun Pollock recently stated that the Delhi Capitals' decision to persist with Rishabh Pant as captain despite Shreyas Iyer's return to the side has not surprised him.

Pant was appointed skipper of the Capitals ahead of the 14th season of the IPL after Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old led his side admirably as Delhi were in the top spot when IPL 2021 was suspended in May.

With Iyer returning to the squad for the second leg, it was widely expected that Pant would make way for the regular skipper. However, the Capitals' management decided to persist with the Delhi cricketer.

Speaking at CricBuzz, Pollock gave his views on the thought process behind Delhi continuing with Pant for the remainder of the season. He said:

"I was not really surprised. When you start your campaign with a particular captain, he performs well, they get the results thereafter. When Shreyas comes back in, I think what happens there is you go along the lines and let him just concentrate on getting back into the mix, get his batting sorted out and continue with Rishabh."

Pollock added:

"He [Pant] is full of confidence. In the last 12 months, he's just been beaming with confidence and self-belief. These conditions are now starting to play in his hand. He can go back to his strengths."

The change in captaincy hasn't had any effect on the fortunes of the franchise as the 2020 runners-up are on the verge of comfortably qualifying for the playoffs.

It doesn't matter to him what's put on him: Pommie Mbangwa on Rishabh Pant

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe cricketer-turned commentator Pommie Mbangwa believes that Delhi's decision to continue with Pant as skipper is a reflection of the giant strides that the young cricketer has made in the past 12 months.

Mbangwa opined that Pant has gone from someone who people thought needed to be managed with regards to his workload to a player who thrives when given additional responsibility. He said:

"Think back to trying to solve the issues of Rishabh Pant. Issues like workload, fitness and a whole lot of things because there was a recognition of talent where you thought, 'Yes, he can play, but there is something not quite right. Maybe he shouldn't keep and bat, maybe he shouldn't be captain.'"

Mbangwa added:

"Times go by and he does brilliantly well for India and matures a little bit. Now, it seems, it doesn't matter to him what's put on him, and he handles it comfortably."

Pant on Saturday led the Capitals to their eighth win of the tournament courtesy of an all-round brilliant performance against the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

