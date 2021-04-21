IPL 2021: Why is Dwayne Bravo not playing today?

Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is not part of the Chennai Super Kings playing XI in their ongoing IPL 2021 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni does not like to change his team often. However, he replaced Dwayne Bravo with Lungi Ngidi for tonight's match.

Speaking at the toss, Dhoni mentioned that the team management had rested Bravo for this game and included Lungi in his place.

"We have 1 change. Bravo is rested and Ngidi comes in his place," MS Dhoni said.

Dwayne Bravo is 37 years old now, and it is important for the team to manage his workload in IPL 2021. The West Indian all-rounder has suffered frequent injuries. Hence, resting him tonight was a good decision taken by the Chennai Super Kings.

South African speedster Lungi Ngidi recently came out of quarantine. He has been a wicket-taker for the Chennai Super Kings in the past. It will be exciting to see how Ngidi bowls in his first IPL 2021 match tonight.

Can the Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dwayne Bravo's absence?

Faf du Plessis has given a solid start to the Chennai Super Kings. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Chennai Super Kings will lack some experience in their bowling department with Dwayne Bravo on the bench tonight. However, the CSK batsmen have provided an excellent start to the team.

Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis stitched a 115-run opening stand and dominated the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers. Varun Chakravarthy broke the partnership by dismissing Gaikwad on 64, but du Plessis and Moeen Ali have continued to attack the KKR bowlers.

With the likes of Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine present in KKR's lineup, CSK will need a big score on the board.

You can follow the live scorecard of the CSK vs KKR match right here.