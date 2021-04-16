IPL 2021: Why Jaydev Unadkat bowled to Prithvi Shaw with a long-off in place

Rajasthan Royals (RR) left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat has revealed that the team had a long-off in place for Prithvi Shaw at the start of the innings for a specific reason.

DC’s dynamic opener Shaw made a scintillating 72 off 38 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the DC opener was worked over by Jaydev Unadkat on Thursday, perishing for two while trying to hit across the line.

Speaking at a virtual press conference after RR’s win, Jaydev Unadkat explained that the team wanted to cut off the run-scoring area for Shaw down the ground. Jaydev Unadkat elaborated in this regard:

“Field placements are something which we talk about a lot in our bowler meetings as well. We had a couple of plans in place for Prithvi (Shaw). He played really well last game, and he tries to hit it down the ground a lot. And if we have protection down there, the batsman will obviously try and do something new, be it Prithvi or anyone else. If the ball is doing something, then you will go out of your way and try to play a shot. That is what Prithvi eventually did. Lucky to get his wicket in that over itself".

Shaw was dismissed when he tried to hit a slower ball from Jaydev Unadkat across the line; the right-hander only managed a leading edge which was pouched at backward point.

Jaydev Unadkat soon added the scalps of Shikhar Dhawan (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) to leave DC reeling at 36 for 3.

There was moisture, and I made use of it: Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat admitted that there was some moisture on the Wankhede track early on, which aided his bowling. He also added that as he hadn’t played the first game, it was crucial for him to capitalise on his opportunity.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Jaydev Unadkat said:

“I think I have a lot of experience now. This was kind of a homecoming for me. I would like to bowl with the freedom I got with the new ball, something I couldn’t do last season. This time, I didn’t get the first game; so I knew when the chances came, I’d have to take them. Worked out really well today. If you see the stats, I think I only bowled about 4 or 5 change-of-pace deliveries. It was the wickets I got. That’s why it seemed like I bowled more, but it was about hitting the hard lengths today. There was moisture, and I made use of it today".

Unadkat was named the Man of the Match for his figures of 3 for 15 as RR beat DC by three wickets in another tight finish.