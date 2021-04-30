IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Why is Mayank Agarwal not playing today? 

The Punjab Kings have left Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques and Arshdeep Singh out of the team for their IPL 2021 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper KL Rahul announced at the toss that Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar and Riley Meredith would replace the trio against RCB.

While the Punjab Kings dropped Arshdeep and Henriques, KL Rahul revealed that Mayank Agarwal was not fit, which was why the Punjab Kings team management decided to replace him with Prabhsimran Singh.

"Three changes for us - Moises Henriques and Arshdeep Singh miss out while Mayank Agarwal got hit last game. Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar and Riley Meredith come in," said KL Rahul at the toss.

Mayank Agarwal has been an integral part of the Punjab Kings team since 2018. He recorded his maiden IPL ton for them in the United Arab Emirates last year. He also played a fantastic knock of 69 runs against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

While many expected Chris Gayle to open the innings with KL Rahul tonight, Prabhsimran Singh came out to open with his captain for the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Punjab Kings have scored 70 runs off the first eight overs in Mayank Agarwal's absence

Chris Gayle has fired on all cylinders in Mayank Agarwal's absence. Kyle Jamieson dismissed Prabhsimran Singh early, but Gayle then launched a counter-attack, hitting five fours and two sixes.

KL Rahul and Gayle have taken the score to 70/1 in eight overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will hope that his bowlers pick up Gayle's wicket soon.