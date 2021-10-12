IPL 2021: "Why would you want to retain AB de Villiers if he is not scoring runs"- Brian Lara feels RCB should release Mr. 360

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has listed the three players he feels Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could retain before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

According to Lara, the Bangalore-based franchise should keep hold of the trio of Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

In a chat with cricket.com, Brian Lara was asked to predict RCB's retention for the next Indian Premier League season. The Caribbean legend opined that Glenn Maxwell had performed too well to be released by the team.

"Virat Kohli is a franchise winner anywhere he goes. Virat Kohli is going to be retained in that position," Brian Lara said.

"Who else would I go for? You have to go for people that you actually feel if put them on the market you can get those back. I would go with Glenn Maxwell as the second choice as someone who I will retain, and also maybe a player like Padikkal," he added.

When asked why he would not retain a match-winner like AB de Villiers, Brian Lara pointed out his lack of form and the fact that he will turn 38 years old soon.

"Why would you want to retain AB de Villiers if he is not scoring runs and not getting any younger," Brian Lara replied.

I think RCB have got to make some tough decisions: Brian Lara

Brian Lara concluded by saying that the RCB team management will have to make some challenging calls. He also said that the franchise would prefer Glenn Maxwell because of his consistent performance in IPL 2021.

"I think they (RCB) have got to make some tough decisions. Of course, Maxwell has come in, and listening to what their coaches have to say about him, he pretty much delivered what was expected of him," Brian Lara said.

It will be interesting to see if Royal Challengers Bangalore retain AB de Villiers for the upcoming season. The South African star struggled to get going in the UAE leg but ended IPL 2021 with 313 runs to his name at a strike rate of 148.34.

