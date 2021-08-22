IPL 2021: "Will give you two gifts this year" - Mumbai Indians share Arjun Tendulkar's cute interaction with sister Sara on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, IPL franchise Mumbai Indians shared a video in which Arjun Tendulkar is seen interacting with sister Sara on a mobile phone.

Arjun, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was picked up by the Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians shared a video on their social media handles in which Arjun is seen interacting with Sara.

The latter reminds Arjun that he hadn’t given her a Raksha Bandhan gift last year, leading to some laughter in the background. Arjun smiles and responds:

"Yeah, so I will give you two gifts this year."

Apart from Arjun, batter Anmolpreet Singh, bowler Yudhvir Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Aditya Tare also got a chance to interact with their siblings.

Mumbai Indians shared the video with the caption:

“Separated by seas, bound by the sibling bond. Presenting heartwarming #OneFamily conversations on the occasion of #RakshaBandhan.#MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @arjuntendulkar24 @anmol_singh322 @yudhvirsinghcharak @aduu27.”

Mumbai Indians recently completed their quarantine in the UAE and began their practice sessions for the second half of IPL 2021 on Friday.

Mumbai Indians share glimpse of new team room

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians gave fans a peek into the franchise’s new luxurious team room.

The room comprises a wall with pictures of Mumbai Indians stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard. In fact, every MI player has been allocated a separate slot on the wall.

Among other facilities available in the opulent team room include a spacious play zone as well as a separate playing area for kids.

Mumbai Indians shared the video on their social media accounts with the caption:

“#OneFamily memories, now loading. Welcome to our NEW team room, Paltan. #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021.”

A few days back, Mumbai Indians had also shared some images of the team room. Practice apart, some days ago, the team members were also seen enjoying a game of pool volleyball.

When IPL 2021 resumes on September 19, Mumbai Indians will begin their quest to capture their sixth IPL crown and third in a row.

Mumbai Indians had an inconsistent run during the first half of IPL 2021. They will resume the T20 league in fourth position in the points table, with four wins and three losses from seven matches.

The franchise ended the first half of IPL 2021 on a high with impressive wins over Rajasthan Royals (seven wickets) and Chennai Super Kings (four wickets). MI chased down 219 against CSK thanks to an incredible knock of 87 not out off 34 balls by Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai Indians will again take on CSK, in Dubai on September 19, as the second leg of IPL 2021 kicks-off.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar