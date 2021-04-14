Create
"Worth every penny!"- Fans erupt as Glenn Maxwell slams first fifty in 5 years

Glenn Maxwell scored his first IPL fifty since 2016
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 34 min ago
Glenn Maxwell's uncharacteristic innings of 59 has helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reach a competitive total of 149-8 in their 20 overs. The Australian star almost batted until the end of the first innings and ensured the RCB bowlers had a competitive total to bowl at.

This is Glenn Maxwell's first fifty in the IPL in almost five years, something that speaks volumes about his inconsistency in the recent past. However, the new franchise seems to have brought new luck for the 32-year-old as he has looked good in both the innings he has played so far this campaign.

Twitterati hails Glenn Maxwell for a responsible knock

There was much debate about whether the Australian all-rounder would live up to his hefty pricetag of INR 14.25 crores when RCB snapped him up at the IPL 2021 auction. However, Glenn Maxwell seems to be repaying the faith shown in him by the team management so far.

Fans were thrilled to see Glenn Maxwell get his first IPL half-century since 2016. RCB supporters hailed him for this knock because they knew this wasn't an easy pitch to bat on. Here is what they had to say about the 'Big Show':

Glenn Maxwell walked out to bat when RCB were not in a great situation. With the experiment to send Shahbaz Ahmed at No.3 ending in failure, everyone expected AB de Villiers to walk out to bat at No.4. But it was Maxwell who got together with skipper Virat Kohli and began to stabilize the RCB innings.

Just as the duo looked to accelerate, RCB lost crucial wickets of Kohli and de Villiers in quick succession. Glenn Maxwell realized he had to stay until the end of the innings to give RCB a chance to get to a fighting total.

The 32-year-old played out Rashid Khan and targetted the right bowlers. Although his 59 runs came in 41 balls, they might be worth their weight in gold as it certainly won't be a cakewalk for SRH to chase this total down.

Published 14 Apr 2021, 21:42 IST
comments icon
