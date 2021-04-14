"Worth every penny!"- Fans erupt as Glenn Maxwell slams first fifty in 5 years

Glenn Maxwell's uncharacteristic innings of 59 has helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reach a competitive total of 149-8 in their 20 overs. The Australian star almost batted until the end of the first innings and ensured the RCB bowlers had a competitive total to bowl at.

This is Glenn Maxwell's first fifty in the IPL in almost five years, something that speaks volumes about his inconsistency in the recent past. However, the new franchise seems to have brought new luck for the 32-year-old as he has looked good in both the innings he has played so far this campaign.

Twitterati hails Glenn Maxwell for a responsible knock

There was much debate about whether the Australian all-rounder would live up to his hefty pricetag of INR 14.25 crores when RCB snapped him up at the IPL 2021 auction. However, Glenn Maxwell seems to be repaying the faith shown in him by the team management so far.

Fans were thrilled to see Glenn Maxwell get his first IPL half-century since 2016. RCB supporters hailed him for this knock because they knew this wasn't an easy pitch to bat on. Here is what they had to say about the 'Big Show':

Maxwell with all those poverty batting in IPL can only come good in one club in IPL that is RCB .... We are elite club . — Sai (@akakrcb6) April 14, 2021

Well played, Maxwell - tough pitch and no one get going but he scored 59 runs from 41 balls including 5 fours and 3 sixes helped #RCB to post 149 for 8 from 20 overs. pic.twitter.com/dOgeU6D1F8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2021

39(28) in first match and 59(41) in second match - the X-factor of #RCB in middle overs and has started well in #IPL2021- Brilliant from Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/Ag4FXvtyxQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2021

Difficult surface. This could be a match winning innings from Maxwell. Importance of set batsman at the end — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021

Maxwell is worth every penny 🔥

Well played @Gmaxi_32 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PRjWqyZw9J — yashvi (@BreatheKohli) April 14, 2021

Kohli, de Villiers having a bad day and Glenn Maxwell anchoring RCB's innings all the way.



A saviour other than Kohli and de Villiers has been pretty rare in their history.



Can we call this RCB's Acche Din?#SRHvsRCB — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 14, 2021

Preity Zinta watching Maxwell's back to back amazing performance for RCB : pic.twitter.com/xUil7D0aNi — PrinCe (@Epic__Prince) April 14, 2021

Maxwell has come a long way pic.twitter.com/FhFR7eyGEg — RAJ ❤️ (@RajRjoffl) April 14, 2021

Glenn Maxwell Last IPL fifty Was 5 Year's Ago And After 40 Long Innings.#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/dbe6JItKMM — Revanth Reddy (@imVKohliOne8) April 14, 2021

Glenn Maxwell walked out to bat when RCB were not in a great situation. With the experiment to send Shahbaz Ahmed at No.3 ending in failure, everyone expected AB de Villiers to walk out to bat at No.4. But it was Maxwell who got together with skipper Virat Kohli and began to stabilize the RCB innings.

Just as the duo looked to accelerate, RCB lost crucial wickets of Kohli and de Villiers in quick succession. Glenn Maxwell realized he had to stay until the end of the innings to give RCB a chance to get to a fighting total.

The 32-year-old played out Rashid Khan and targetted the right bowlers. Although his 59 runs came in 41 balls, they might be worth their weight in gold as it certainly won't be a cakewalk for SRH to chase this total down.