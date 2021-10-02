IPL 2021: “You can’t win games with consistent batting failures” – MI skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment with the batting unit after the team’s loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah.

MI's batsmen have registered just six fifties this season. Playing their first game at Sharjah, the Mumbai Indians struggled to 129 in their 20 overs as DC completed the chase with five balls to spare.

“We always knew it [Sharjah] was going to be a difficult venue. We've watched a lot of games here and we understand that it isn’t the easiest of grounds to play and get those runs you want. We came prepared, we knew exactly what to expect from the conditions, we spoke of those as to how we need to go about when we bat," said the MI skipper.

“We didn’t bat well. We didn’t create those partnerships. We always knew that it wasn’t a 170-180 wicket, but we knew 140 is a par score here. If your batters are not going to put runs on the board, it will be difficult to win games consistently. We have struggled with our batting this season. I personally accept that,” said Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation.

Rohit Sharma has been the highest run-getter for MI this season, with 341 runs at an average of 31, striking at 125.

We aren’t playing to our potential: Rohit Sharma on MI's IPL 2021 campaign

The Rohit Sharma-led MI won the IPL 2020 in the UAE. However, the defending champions have suffered an indifferent form in the country this season as they struggle to qualify for the playoffs. Rohit Sharma reckons that despite preparing well, the team hasn’t played to their potential.

“We are preparing very well. We are just not able to execute in the middle, a little disappointing. We just look to play the game we are known to; something’s missing in our game. We are not playing to our potential that we are known for. That is something that is missing in the UAE leg. Hopefully, in the next two games, we can come out and play the way we are known for,” Rohit Sharma added.

Even if MI win their final two matches of the league stage, their qualification chances will depend on the outings of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah on Tuesday.

