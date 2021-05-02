IPL 2021: “You just keep doing the good things” - Jos Buttler on finding form with a hundred 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler has said that he hasn’t been feeling at his best at the crease in recent times. But he also added that he strived to remain positive throughout.

Jos Buttler roared back to form with a stupendous hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Delhi. He smashed 124 off only 64 balls, an innings studded with 11 fours and eight sixes, as RR posted a massive 220 for 3 and won by 55 runs.

The RR batsman got a few starts in a few games this season but couldn't convert any of them to a big score. Responding to a query from Sportskeeda, Jos Buttler said that he was waiting for an opportunity to turn things around with the bat. He said:

“This is up there (among my best) and certainly my first hundred in T20 cricket. I am delighted with that. I won’t say that I have been at my most fluent of late. I haven’t quite been feeling at ease at the crease, sort of searching for something. But what has been good is keeping a good mindset. Everyday is a new opportunity, and the next game is the one where it may turnaround. You just keep doing the good things. Absolutely enjoyed today. It was nice to spend some time in the middle and sort of get back to my best.”

The game of cricket is about managing risk: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler also said that while T20 cricket is primarily about big-hitting, it is also important to pick and choose one's shots. He elaborated in this regard:

“The whole game of cricket is about managing risk and choosing when to take your options. Sometimes, you get a feel for a bowler or a different read of a field. A lot of the time in the first six overs, you are trying to play some really good cricketing shots. Obviously, there are only two fielders outside the inner ring, so if you can find the gaps and play good cricket shots, you can score well during that period. As the game moves on, you have to look at different fields and what are the best options on the surface and given the dimensions on the ground. Just trying to take all those things into account and make your decisions. Watch the ball as hard as you can.”

After Buttler’s innings lifted his team to a huge total, the RR bowlers responded by restricting SRH to 165 for 8 to help the team romp home by 55 runs.