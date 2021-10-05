"You need a lot of consistency" - Robin Singh urges MI batting group to shrug off patchy form in must-win game against RR

Mumbai Indians fielding coach Robin Singh has opined that the batting group needs to put in consistent performances in the remaining games if the Rohit Sharma-led unit wants to successfully defend their IPL title.

Previewing Mumbai's must-win IPL 2021 clash against the Rajasthan Royals, the former Indian cricketer called for the batting unit to shrug off their lean patch.

"The bowling has done pretty well, the batters have performed only in patches. And you need a lot of consistency," said Robin Singh in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their Instagram page.

The Royals may not be the most consistent side in the IPL but they have consistently got the better of Mumbai in the past few seasons.

Singh stated that every opponent brings a fresh set of challenges to the forefront in the IPL and it is important to bring your 'A' game on a given day.

"I think all opponents are really tough in this competition. It's just that you can't be complecant. It's really about going out there and playing good cricket," he added.

Mumbai lead the overall ledger against the Royals 13-12 but have managed just two victories in the last seven meetings between the two sides.

"I think it's important to focus on what you need to do" - Robin Singh

Mumbai need to win both of their last two fixtures and also hope Rajasthan beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league stage outing to ensure the net run-rate calculations don't come into the picture.

However, Robin Singh has urged his team to focus solely on winning their last two games by executing the roles they've been allotted to perfection.

"First thing is to put a win on the board, play some good cricket, obviously we have to look at other results as well."

Robin Singh added:

"Forget about the current situation. You have to treat it like just two games going into the tournament. Focus on what you have to do, forget about the results or what's going to happen. I think it's important to focus on what you need to do and the roles you need to play and on a given day, try and execute them."

The mouth-watering clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals will take place in Sharjah on October 5.

