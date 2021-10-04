"You had one job!"- Fans roast Krishnappa Gowtham for costing CSK the match

Krishnappa Gowtham's missed catch proved to be the game-breaker for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the Delhi Capitals (DC) won a thriller to book their place in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 season.

With the win, DC will now have two shots at making it to the final. Things were pretty tight at one stage as CSK kept on taking wickets and it was all down to Shimron Hetmyer to do the job for DC.

He smashed one straight down Gowtham's throat, but the substitute fielder tried to reverse-cup it and dropped it. To make matters worse, the ball went to the boundary and from there, it was DC's game to lose.

Hetmyer ensured he was there till the end and his team won the game with three wickets in hand.

Twitter trolled Gowtham for costing CSK the game

CSK fans on Twitter were understandably livid with Gowtham for missing a simple chance. Here's what they had to say through some of their reactions:

Sai @akakrcb6 Gowtham got paid 9cr just to drop catch . Gowtham got paid 9cr just to drop catch .

Kaushik @_CricKaushik_ Gowtham is clearly a RCB hater Gowtham is clearly a RCB hater

Robin @robin_rounder Who was that DC player sitting behind Gowtham, Bro felt the pain😂😂 Who was that DC player sitting behind Gowtham, Bro felt the pain😂😂

Siddarth Srinivas @sidhuwrites Gowtham did it for Pant’s birthday gift. Gowtham did it for Pant’s birthday gift.

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket Krishnappa Gowtham taking revenge against CSK for not playing him. #DCvCSK Krishnappa Gowtham taking revenge against CSK for not playing him. #DCvCSK

Hazim @hazim_ajk CSK should take those 9.5Cr from Gowtham right after this innings CSK should take those 9.5Cr from Gowtham right after this innings

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Delhi Capitals defeats CSK. What a game we had, CSK made a great comeback, but a costly drop from Krishnappa Gowtham made it difficult for CSK. Delhi Capitals defeats CSK. What a game we had, CSK made a great comeback, but a costly drop from Krishnappa Gowtham made it difficult for CSK.

CSK batted first, but this time their openers were unable to give them the start that they usually do. The three-time IPL champions kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as DC's spinners were simply brilliant.

Axar Patel once again proved why he is rated highly as a T20 bowler with a couple of wickets.

A fine half-century from Ambati Rayudu somewhat salvaged CSK as they reached a fighting total of 136-5 in their 20 overs. DC got off to a brisk start and had a strong powerplay, bringing the equation down to almost a run-a-ball.

However, CSK bowlers also chipped in with wickets at crucial junctures that kept them in the game.

At one stage, it looked like MS Dhoni and his men were favorites to win the conest. But Gowtham's dropped chance proved to be the deciding factor.

Also Read

All is not lost for Dhoni and his troops as they still have another opportunity to secure a top-two spot by doing well in their game against the Punjab Kings.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Edited by Arjun Panchadar