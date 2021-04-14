IPL 2021: “Yuzvendra Chahal is friends with everyone, which is a rare quality” - Virat Kohli ahead of spinner's 100th game for RCB

Ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal’s 100th game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captain Virat Kohli has described the experienced leg-spinner as a lovely character who gels well with everyone in the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal played one match for Mumbai Indians across three seasons before being picked by RCB in 2014. He is set to feature in his 100th match for the franchise when RCB face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight.

In a video posted on RCB’s official social media handles, Kohli lauded Yuzvendra Chahal, the person, as much as Chahal the cricketer, saying:

“It is a very proud moment for him. Barring one game, he has played all his career for RCB. He has been a standout bowler for us over the years. Someone who has made many game-changing contributions. He’s a lovely character to have around the team. He is friends with everyone, which is a rare quality.”

Batsman AB de Villiers, who has also had a long association with RCB, added that Yuzvendra Chahal is like his brother. ABD said in this regard:

“Yuzi my brother, you really are like a brother to me. On behalf of everyone, congratulations for your 100th game for RCB. It’s going to be one amazing achievement. You have always been the same person, from the day you entered the setup to this day. You are a very special guy. You mean a lot to the team. You always add value. You always have energy. As a team, we want to thank you for that. Wish you all the best for the 100th game. We all will be there for you.”

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless in the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians, conceding 41 runs.

Earlier, reflecting on his journey with the franchise, Yuzvendra Chahal said that he never imagined he would play 100 games for RCB. He said in a video on the franchise’s official Twitter account:

“I started in 2014, and I came from Mumbai Indians. That time I never thought I’ll play 100 matches for RCB. So, yeah, it’s a very emotional journey. This is my 100th match for RCB. I'll try my best. It’s a very emotional thing for me, and I never thought I’d play 100 matches for one franchise.”

The 30-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed 121 wickets in the IPL, doing so at a fabulous strike rate of 17.8 and an economy rate of 7.69.