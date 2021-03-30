IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj arrive in Chennai to join RCB camp

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and right-arm fast-medium bowler Mohammed Siraj have joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) training camp ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL. The Bangalore-based franchise is currently lodged in Chennai, with their quarantine coming to an end on the 29th of March.

RCB finished in fourth place last season after a humbling defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Virat Kohli-led side will be starting off their IPL 2021 campaign against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, on the 9th of April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Siraj have been with the Indian team for the past few months.

While Chahal has featured in the white-ball format, Siraj has made a niche for himself in the Test side with some splendid performances Down Under, finishing as the leading wicket-taker for India. He was equally impressive in the two Test matches he played at home against England, picking up wickets when the team needed him to.

Here is the video which RCB released after the two stars joined them.

Bold Diaries: Team India to RCB



Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj joined the RCB camp ahead of Vivo IPL 2021. On @myntra presents Bold Diaries, we show you how the RCB crew enjoyed having the entire aircraft for themselves.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/WKfe4157f8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 30, 2021

How does the RCB bowling stack up ahead of the IPL 2021?

RCB finished in fourth place last season. Their death bowling came back to haunt them yet again at the business end of the tournament, so the team has made some crucial buys to bolster their bowling lineup.

Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal have just grown in confidence. The trio of Saini, Siraj and Sundar made their debuts and emerged as heroes in the historic win at the Gabba back in January. They will be confident about strong performances for .RCB, who also have the likes of Kane Richardson and Harshal Patel in their ranks.

Quarantine or not, the grind never stops



Your Royal Challengers are fit and raring to get on the field for #IPL2021👊#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/y1mgcljvJl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2021

The Bangalore-based franchise also broke the bank for Kyle Jamieson, who was the most expensive buy in the auction after Chris Morris. The franchise will hope that the lanky New Zealand bowler produces breathtaking performances to help them go all the way.