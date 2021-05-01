IPL 2021: 'Yuzvendra Chahal's spot not under the scanner' - RCB coach Simon Katich after loss vs PBKS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach Simon Katich backed Yuzvendra Chahal to come good despite the leg-spinner's struggles in IPL 2021. Chahal has managed to pick up only 4 wickets in 7 matches so far, at an average of 47.50 and an economy rate of 8.26.

Yuzvendra Chahal had another disappointing outing in RCB's 34-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Friday, as Chris Gayle and KL Rahul smashed his first two overs for 28 runs.

During a virtual press conference, Simon Katich was asked by Sportskeeda whether Yuzvendra Chahal's dwindling form puts his spot in the RCB playing XI under the scanner. Katich said:

"I wouldn't say his [Yuzvendra Chahal] spot is under the scanner. I think today they bowled a much better length than we did. In terms of the way the wicket played, it certainly got slower and slower as the night went on."

Although Yuzvendra Chahal came back well to finish with respectable figures of 1/34 in his four overs, his average day in the office was put into perspective by the impact made by Punjab's spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi (2/17) and Harpreet Brar (3/19).

Simon Katich added:

"They assessed it well and bowled a very good length. We were a little bit off our lengths. Yuzvendra Chahal fought back well but he got off to a slow start in that first over against Gayle. It's never easy to catch up as a spinner when you've been hit in your first over."

#IPL2021

Most sixes conceded

13 - Kyle Jamieson

12 - Sam Curran/Pat Cummins

11 - Kagiso Rabada/Yuvvendra Chahal/Harshal Patel

10 - Chris Morris



Most fours conceded

29 - Shardul Thakur

24 - Prasidh Krishna/Mohd Shami

22 - Harshal Patel/Trent Boult/Mohd Siraj/Deepak Chahar#IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 1, 2021

Will come back strongly against KKR: Simon Katich on RCB and Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB lost to two teams this year namely CSK and PBKS and both the times while chasing. In both the losses, two factors played major roles 1.Harshal Patel's 20th over and 2.Left arm off break bowler.



Against CSK: Harshal Patel conceded 37 runs in 20th over (1) — 𝗔𝗿𝘂𝗻 (@__arun004) April 30, 2021

RCB, who are one of the in-form teams of the tournament so far with 10 points from seven matches, have now lost two games in similar fashion.

Against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai, RCB's strong batting line-up wilted under pressure after Ravindra Jadeja's death over heroics meant they had to chase a huge 192-run target.

Similarly, after KL Rahul and Harpreet Brar had propelled PBKS to 179/5 with some terrific late hitting, the RCB batsmen were unable to wrest back the momentum and put up a fight.

RCB and Kohli ensured Harshal patel is not down in confidence after strong last over finish.



vs CSK -37 runs , lost by 69 runs

vs PBKS -22 runs, lost by 34 runs. — Wear Mask Stay Safe😷😷 (@Chennai_224) April 30, 2021

While Devdutt Padikkal was done early on by Riley Meredith's raw pace, skipper Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar let the innings drag on at run-a-ball till the 10th over.

Terming the losses a learning curve, Katich was confident that Virat's men would address the issues and make a strong comeback in their next game against KKR.

"It's something we addressed when it happened in Mumbai. You can't let the emotion of what just happened affect the way you bat. There's no doubt something we'll address again in the review in a couple of days' time once the dust has settled. In T20s, sometimes things don't go to plan and you get to learn from it. So yes it's disappointing but we'll put it to bed and then move on and come back strong against KKR," concluded Simon Katich.