IPL 2021: Zaheer Khan gives crucial updates on Hardik Pandya's fitness, Quinton de Kock's availability 

Mumbai Indians' director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan has provided some crucial updates on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness and opener Quinton de Kock's availability ahead of the team's second match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians started their voyage on a losing note, suffering a two-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hardik Pandya didn't bowl a single over in the game, fanning concerns in the media over his back injury.

Quinton de Kock, the team's second-highest run-scorer last season, missed out due to quarantine restrictions.

Zaheer Khan revealed on Monday that Hardik Pandya had a 'shoulder concern' in the first game and the management decided to relieve him from bowling duties. Khan added that the 27-year-old will be back bowling soon.

"Hardik, as a whole package is always of great value, everyone knows that. It was a workload related thing in the previous game. He bowled in the whole England series, in the last ODI he bowled about nine overs and that is why in consultation with the physio, we had to take that approach. There was a little bit of a shoulder concern but I don't think it is worrisome. You will see him bowl very soon. We are very confident that he will be chipping in with the ball in his hand as well," said Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer Khan also clarified that West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard is the team's designated sixth bowling option.

"Pollard is our sixth bowling option. In that department we are not very concerned. You have to just adapt and adjust," the former left-arm pacer said.

"Quinton de Kock available for tomorrow's game" - Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan

Advertisement

Quinton de Kock is coming off a decent ODI series against Pakistan at home. He scored an 18-ball 20 in the first ODI and followed it up with a near-flawless 80 off 86 balls in the second game.

Zaheer Khan said the wicketkeeper-batsman has returned to practice after completing his quarantine and will be available for selection against KKR.

"Quinton is out of his quarantine. He did a practice session yesterday with the team. He is looking forward to the season. He will be available for tomorrow's game," said Zaheer Khan.

Chris Lynn, who opened with skipper Rohit Sharma in the last game, is expected to make way for Quinton de Kock. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the game from 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday, April 13.