Five arrested for allegedly vandalizing Delhi Capitals' team bus in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022

Ahead of the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, a few miscreants allegedly attacked Delhi Capitals' parked team bus in Mumbai.

According to a report from ANI, all five accused, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) transport wing vice president Prashant Gandhi, have been arrested by Colaba police after an FIR was issued under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for the alleged vandalization of DC's team bus.

ANI @ANI Mumbai | An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus, police said Mumbai | An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus, police said https://t.co/aED8Z1Hd5G

The Delhi side are put up at the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba. Several of the team's players have arrived in Mumbai for their pre-season camp ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022, scheduled to kick off on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will battle it out against Mumbai Indians in their opening clash of the edition on March 27 at the Brabourne – CCI Stadium.

The franchise retained Rishabh Pant (₹16 crore), Axar Patel (₹9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (₹7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (₹6.5 crore) ahead of last month's mega auction.

Here is the complete list of DC players for IPL 2022:

DC squad for IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Shane Watson joins DC as assistant coach for IPL 2022

The Delhi-based franchise has roped in former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as an assistant coach for this year's edition of the cash-rich league. This will be the first coaching stint for the seasoned campaigner.

Watson took to his Instagram account to share his excitement at joining the Delhi team as an assistant coach. He posted:

"Really excited to share the news that I will be leaving for India this week to begin a role as assistant coach of @delhicapitals. Can’t wait to be back in the change rooms with my great mate @rickyponting ."

Ricky Ponting will serve as the side's head coach for IPL 2022, while Shane Watson, Ajit Agarkar and Pravin Amre will be the assistant coaches. James Hopes has been named as the bowling coach for their campaign.

Edited by Prem Deshpande