"MI definitely lost a diamond" - Twitter hails Hardik Pandya for his captain's knock in GT vs RR clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya continued his good form with the bat as he slammed a stunning half-century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).
The RR bowlers claimed two early wickets in the contest and GT were reeling at 15/2. Hardik Pandya steadied the ship for his side and batted till the end.
The right-hander's unbeaten knock of 87 was instrumental in Gujarat posting an impressive total of 192 in the encounter.
The swashbuckler slammed eight fours and four sixes in his innings. He entertained the viewers with his strokeplay as he took the RR bowlers to the cleaners.
The swashbuckler slammed eight fours and four sixes in his innings.
It is worth mentioning that this is Pandya's second half-century of the season. While there were question marks regarding his fitness ahead of the competition, he has silenced his critics with his all-round performances.
Apart from his back-to-back fifties, he also has three wickets to his name in IPL 2022. Furthermore, he is currently the leading run-scorer in the edition and has overtaken Jos Buttler in the Orange Cap list.
GT register an imposing total of 192 on the back of Hardik Pandya's innings
After being asked to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium, GT managed to post an imposing total of 192.
While Hardik Pandya was the top performer with the bat for Gujarat, the likes of Abhinav Manohar (43) and David Miller (31*) also chipped in with valuable contributions.
Gujarat have three wins to their name from four matches so far in IPL 2022. They are currently placed fifth in the points table. RR, on the other hand, are the table-toppers with three victories.
GT got off to a fabulous start in the tournament, claiming decisive victories in their first three encounters. However, they suffered an eight-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous outing.
It remains to be seen if Pandya's innings gets them over the line today.