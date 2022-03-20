[Watch] "Ready to hunt" - Shikhar Dhawan begins training with PBKS squad for IPL 2022

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are sweating it out in their pre-season camp in Mumbai for the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The franchise's star-recruit Shikhar Dhawan has also started his preparations for this year's cash-rich league as he arrived for the team's training session on Sunday.

In a video shared by PBKS on their social media accounts, Dhawan can be seen getting off the team bus at their training venue along with other players of the squad.

The Punjab-based franchise captioned the post as:

"𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙙! Sadda 🦁 ready to hunt 😍 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL2022."

The left-handed opener has been a consistent performer in the tournament and has contributed significantly with the bat over the years. With 5784 runs to his name from 192 matches, he is the the second-highest run-scorer in the league's history.

The seasoned campaigner was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of last month's IPL 2022 auction. He was roped in by the Punjab Kings for a whopping INR 8.25 crore at the two-day event in Bengaluru.

"We are excited to have Shikhar on board" - PBKS captain Maynak Agarwal

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal recently shared his excitement at having a proven performer like Shikhar Dhawan in their side for the the forthcoming season of the flagship T20 competition.

While he did not disclose details about their batting order, he suggested that other members of the team would benefit from Dhawan's energetic approach. Agarwal was quoted as saying by PTI:

"I can't talk about the batting order as of now but I can definitely say that we are excited to have Shikhar on board. He is an absolute livewire, a great entertainer, a massive performer and a lot of the guys will feed off his energy. He is also in a great mind space."

Punjab are scheduled to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening clash of the season on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar