"I feel he won't be playing the next match" - Aakash Chopra on Aaron Finch's knock in KKR's chase vs RR in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra feels the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will drop Aaron Finch from their playing XI for their next match in IPL 2022.

Finch managed just four runs in Monday (May 2) night's game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and looked out of sorts in the middle. Although Shreyas Iyer's side failed to get off to a good start with the bat, they went on to win the match by seven wickets with five deliveries to spare.

While reflecting on KKR's run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted Finch's travails against the incoming deliveries. He elaborated:

"When it came to the run chase, you look towards Aaron Finch and say that such a big player and such a huge problem, that incoming deliveries trouble him so much. He looked so uncomfortable, it was not funny anymore. I feel he won't be playing the next match, you have also dropped Venkatesh Iyer. He did score runs in one match but he looks very out of form."

The former KKR player was appreciative of the knock played by Shreyas Iyer. He reasoned:

"Baba Indrajith was dismissed by a bouncer, a fielder was there in the deep. But after that, Shreyas Iyer played well. It was a slow knock but a good one. They are important runs because this batting does not have the depth. It was a slightly unfortunate dismissal down the leg side."

Iyer scored 34 runs off 32 deliveries, a knock studded with three fours and a six. The KKR skipper gloved a Trent Boult delivery down the leg side to Sanju Samson behind the wickets.

"Praiseworthy" - Aakash Chopra on Nitish Rana's knock in KKR's chase

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana strung together a match-winning partnership [P/C: iplt20.com]

While picking Rinku Singh as his Player of the Match, Aakash Chopra was also full of praise for Nitish Rana. He observed:

"After that, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh played well. Nitish Rana - praiseworthy because two consecutive good knocks. He played well in the last match also, it didn't result in a win but here it came in a winning cause. He remained unbeaten till the end, we saw a more mature knock."

The 44-year-old also highlighted the importance of Monday night's win for KKR. He explained:

"The fact is - ask Kolkata the value of these two points because they have won a match only now after April 6. They were able to keep their campaign alive, they have kept their fate still in their own hands because if you win the next four and reach 16 points, you will be very close to qualifying."

KKR are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2022 points table with eight points to their credit. They might have to win all four of their remaining matches to stand any chance of making the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. Will KKR drop Aaron Finch from their playing XI for the next match? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh