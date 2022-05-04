“If he is fit, he should walk into the team” - Aakash Chopra bats for Shivam Dube’s return to CSK playing XI for IPL 2022 match vs RCB

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra reckons that batting all-rounder Shivam Dube should make a comeback into the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI if he is fit for the IPL 2022 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (4 May).

The 28-year-old did not feature in Chennai’s previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which marked MS Dhoni’s return as captain of the franchise. There were no specific reasons given as to whether Dube was unfit or dropped.

Previewing the CSK-RCB clash, which will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, Chopra opined that Dube should be part of the playing XI, fitness permitting. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“Shivam Dube, if he is fit, he should walk into the team. Ravindra Jadeja needs to contribute more with the bat and ball. But will he be able to do it? He has done very well against RCB, but his form is not great as of now.”

Dube has scored 247 runs in eight matches for CSK at an average of 35.29 and a strike rate of 159.35. He was the player of the match for his unbeaten 95 off 46 balls when Chennai met Bangalore in the first half of IPL 2022.

“Not convinced about Santner” - Aakash Chopra on CSK’s overseas choices if Bravo is fit

While there was uncertainty over Dube’s status for the last match, senior all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out due to a fitness issue. In his absence, Devon Conway came in and scored an unbeaten 85 at the top of the order.

If Bravo is fit for the match against RCB, Chennai will be forced to drop one of the four overseas players who featured in the win over Hyderabad. Analyzing the situation, Chopra concluded that Mitchell Santner could likely miss out in such a scenario. He explained:

“The question is, if Bravo is fit, who should be their four overseas players. I would say Maheesh Theekshana and Bravo should be there. I am not convinced about Santner, he is hardly batting. They can pick Dwaine Pretorius over him and Conway can retain his spot at the top.”

Chennai are languishing in ninth position in the IPL 2022 points table. Having played nine games, they have won three and lost six.

