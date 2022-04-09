“If Ruturaj doesn’t score, this team won’t go anywhere” - Aakash Chopra on CSK opener’s poor form in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to start scoring heavily if Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are to do well in IPL 2022.

Gaikwad, who was the Orange Cap winner last season, has had a torrid start to this year’s edition. In three IPL 2022 matches, the 25-year-old has registered scores of 0, one and one.

CSK will be looking to get their season's first points on the board when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Chopra said on his YouTube channel while analyzing Chennai’s batting:

“If Ruturaj doesn’t score, this team won’t go anywhere. I can give this to you in writing. He needs to score runs if Chennai are to win this match.”

Chopra added that the batting line-up has not looked out of form, but the players have not been able to come up with the goods. He explained:

“Robin Uthappa has been in good form. Chennai are depending heavily on Moeen Ali, so they would have high hopes from him. After that, there is Ambati Rayudu who needs to lift his game. He’s not looking out of form. In fact, except Gaikwad, all the other are looking good, but they are just not able to score big the runs.”

CSK had the opportunity to clinch a win against PBKS in their previous match as they were set to chase a gettable 181. However, the batting floundered badly as they were rolled over for just 126 in 18 overs.

“Shivam Dube is looking in absolute red-hot form” - Aakash Chopra impressed with CSK all-rounder

Shivam Dube’s poor bowling might have cost Chennai the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, he has done a very good job with the bat in the middle order.

Praising the left-hander, Chopra stated that he can take on the SRH spinners in Saturday's match. The 44-year-old elaborated:

“Shivam Dube is looking in absolute red-hot form. If he can continue his form, it will help the franchise. He can take on the spinners in the opposite camp. SRH have a good spinner in Washy (Washington Sundar) but the rest are not all that great. Dube can take on Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma. After Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni can come in and give the finishing touches if needed. Don’t see any changes in the batting department.”

Dube scored 49 off 30 against LSG and followed it up with 57 off 30 against PBKS.

