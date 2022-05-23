"I had expectations from Mayank Agarwal" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS skipper's disappointing season with the bat in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expected Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal to have a productive season with the bat in IPL 2022, which has not been the case. The former Indian batter is now hoping to see the PBKS skipper bat at number three in Sunday's game.

Agarwal, who replaced KL Rahul as PBKS captain, has experienced a mediocre season with the bat. The right-handed batter has managed only 196 runs in 13 games at 16.33 with only one half-century. Although he had his moments as captain, the 31-year old hasn't stepped up as a batter as the team required.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said it was disappointing to see Agarwal perform the way he did. Chopra also pointed out that the returning Shahrukh Khan should've made way for the skipper at three.

"I had expectations from Mayank Agarwal, but he has been disappointing with the bat. I was surprised to see Shahrukh Khan bat at number three. Since Bhanuka Rajapaksa wasn't playing, it made sense for Mayank Agarwal to come at number three."

Chasing a tricky 158 against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Punjab Kings started well as Jonny Bairstow went after the opposition. Khan and Agarwal departed cheaply in consecutive overs to give SRH an opening. However, Liam Livingstone's 49(22) gave the Punjab Kings a consolation win with more than five overs to spare.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) haven't reached the IPL playoffs since the 2014 season

Punjab Kings. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The franchise continued its disappointing outing in the IPL and finished sixth for the fourth consecutive year. The franchise witnessed its best season in 2014 when they came within inches of lifting the title and eventually finished as runners-up. Since then, their performances haven't been consistent enough to get them past the group stage.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, and Kagiso Rabada have emerged as their most significant performers. Dhawan topped their run-scoring list with 460 runs in 14 games at 38.33, while Rabada snared 23 scalps in 13 matches at 17.65.

