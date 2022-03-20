"Faf du Plessis is going to lead a very high-profile team" - Aakash Chopra on the RCB skipper's challenges in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra believes leading a high-profile team like the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be Faf du Plessis' biggest challenge in IPL 2022.

RCB acquired Du Plessis for ₹7 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction. With Virat Kohli having already given up the captaincy, the South African veteran has been entrusted with that role for the franchise.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Du Plessis brings with him vast experience of captaincy at the highest level. He said:

"Faf du Plessis is going to lead a very high-profile team. He gets the respect, he is very sorted. He is captaining for the first time in the IPL but he has been an international captain and for a long time. He is a respected captain."

The former India opener added that Du Plessis might take everyone's opinion but would take the final call. Chopra elaborated:

"He has always been part of the leadership group with a voice that matters. So when he becomes the captain now, he is not looking left-right or over the shoulders that Sanjay Bangar or Mike Hesson will tell. He will listen to everyone but do what his mind says."

Faf du Plessis captained South Africa in 40 of the 50 T20Is he has played, amassing 1273 runs at an impressive average of 37.44 as skipper.

"Virat Kohli in the side, Glenn Maxwell in the side" - Aakash Chopra on Faf du Plessis' challenges

The RCB batting will revolve around Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell apart from Faf du Plessis

Aakash Chopra believes Faf du Plessis' biggest challenge will be to get RCB to perform as per expectations. He explained:

"His challenge will be that he is going to a franchise that has a big name, the performance has not been bad, but since it is not up to their standard, it seems they are short. Virat Kohli in the side, Glenn Maxwell in the side, suddenly you think that things should be very good."

The reputed commentator added that Du Plessis will have his hands full while managing the RCB lower-middle order and getting Virat Kohli back to his former self. Chopra observed:

"It becomes a bit of a challenge to live up to those expectations. Their bowling is good and he will manage it well. It will be interesting how he manages the lower-middle order and getting the best out of Kohli."

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers Every important decision needs preparation, and the think tank planned Faf du Plessis’s auction pick well ahead of the #IPLAuction , considering the experience and the leadership value he brings to the group. Watch to find out how it all unfolded. Every important decision needs preparation, and the think tank planned Faf du Plessis’s auction pick well ahead of the #IPLAuction, considering the experience and the leadership value he brings to the group. Watch to find out how it all unfolded.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/JpnvWCcT7Y

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that the mercurial Glenn Maxwell had a great IPL last time around for RCB but his performance this year is anyone's guess.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Faf du Plessis lead RCB to their first IPL title? Yes No 8 votes so far