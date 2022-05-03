“The selectors are watching” - Aakash Chopra feels poor scores in IPL 2022 could hurt GT opener Shubman Gill’s India chances

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill’s poor scores in IPL 2022 could hurt his chances of being selected for the Indian team.

Gill, 22, began his IPL 2022 campaign in impressive fashion, scoring 84 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and 96 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). But since then, he has registered a highest score of 31 in six games, which came in the franchise’s last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Gujarat are all set to take on Punjab at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, 3 May. Previewing the clash on his YouTube channel, Chopra urged Gill to lift his game, saying:

“Shubman Gill needs to start scoring big runs again. Gujarat are managing without big scores from him, but the selectors are watching that he is not scoring runs, which is not a good thing for him. Also, Hardik Pandya has also gone off the boil a bit. They are doing well without contributions from him, but the team will struggle in the long run if he doesn’t score.”

After registering three consecutive fifties, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya has been dismissed for 10 and three in the franchise’s last two matches.

“GT have excellent bowlers, but it’s not like they are doing well in every game” - Aakash Chopra

Speaking about Gujarat’s bowling, Chopra admitted that they have a high-quality attack. But he praised the franchise for finding ways to win even when their top bowlers had off days. The cricketer-turned-analyst explained:

“GT have excellent bowlers, but it’s not like they are doing well in every game. Lockie (Ferguson) has been leaking runs in the last two matches. Rashid Khan is also going for a few runs and not picking up too many wickets. Still, they find ways to be relevant and win games. They are surprising all and sundry."

Rashid and Ferguson have picked up only one wicket each in the Gujarat Titans' last two matches. However, the other bowlers lifted their game and ensured the franchise did not suffer and stayed put at the top of the table.

