“Gujarat Titans play better than you expect or predict” - Ajay Jadeja hails Hardik Pandya-led franchise for excellent performances in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja has hailed the Gujarat Titans (GT) for consistently performing well in their debut season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. According to Jadeja, Gujarat just seem to be getting better and better with each game, conquering every challenge thrown at them.

GT are currently the table-toppers in IPL 2022, with 16 points from nine matches. They have tasted defeat in only one game so far. The franchise will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Previewing the clash, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz that the Gujarat Titans seem to be raising the bar higher with every win. He stated:

“Gujarat Titans play better than you expect or predict. They snatched wins in 2-3 games where defeat seemed imminent. Their last victory (over RCB) was the most convincing one. They were in cruise control. Shubman Gill hasn’t scored runs in a while. Hardik Pandya did not score in the last game. In spite of that, they won with calmness."

Bowling first against Bangalore, Gujarat restricted their opponents to 170 for 6. They then chased down the target in 19.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 43 and David Miller on 39.

“This is not a team that plays as per a set pattern” - Gujarat Titans

While analyzing the franchise, Jadeja pointed out that the Gujarat have also made a lot of changes to their team. However, the same hasn’t impacted them in the manner that other sides like KKR have been affected. Explaining the reason for the same, he said:

“GT have made as many changes as the other sides, most of them forced ones. However, it did not impact them because this is not a team that plans and plays as per a set pattern. Whichever player comes in is expected to do what is best for the team and what he is capable of. This is the big difference between GT and other sides.”

Gujarat began IPL 2022 with the likes of Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar and Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron in the playing XI, all of whom have been subsequently replaced.

