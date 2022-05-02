IPL 2022: 5 star performers from last season who are having disappointing campaigns

Following Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) 13-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Pune, 46 matches have been completed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Interestingly, the two new franchises, the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), are currently the top two teams. While Gujarat have won eight of their nine matches, Lucknow have registered seven wins after 10 games.

A few of the star performers from last season have given glimpses of their ability in the ongoing edition. As is the norm with him, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Orange Cap winner from last season, has found his groove after a poor start. His attractive 99 against SRH led Chennai to a comfortable win. KL Rahul is having another good season and has already notched up 451 runs for his new franchise LSG.

IPL 2022: Impressive performers from IPL 2021 who are struggling

While some cricketers have managed to carry on their form from last year into the ongoing IPL season, a few star performers from the 2021 season have failed to replicate their success so far. Here's a look at five such names.

#1 Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Mayank Agarwal. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Current Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal was among the top-10 run-getters last season. He played 12 matches, hammering 441 runs at an average of 40.09 and a strike rate of 140.44.

Like the season before, he formed a formidable opening pair with Rahul and got the franchise off to some solid starts. Considering his impressive performances, Punjab not only decided to retain him but even named him leader of the franchise after Rahul decided to end his association with PBKS.

The 31-year-old had a great chance to lead from the front with the bat. However, he has had a rather disappointing tournament so far. In eight matches, he has only managed 161 runs at an average of 20.13 and a strike rate of 128.80. He has crossed the half-century mark only once.

Agarwal has had a few starts but has failed to convert most of them. Can he turn around his form and PBKS’ fortunes in the second half of IPL 2022? Only time will tell.

#2 Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali. Pic: IPLT20.COM

England all-rounder Moeen Ali played a crucial role in CSK’s IPL 2021 triumph. He came in at the No. 3 position with only one motive, irrespective of the situation of the match, to go on an all-out attack.

The left-hander played some breezy cameos during the course of the edition, which eventually resulted in wins. He did not have many big scores to show, but his 357 runs came at an impressive strike rate of 137.30. In the final against KKR, he came in at No. 4 and scored an unbeaten 37 off 20.

Based on his impressive showing, CSK retained him for the ongoing season. However, Moeen’s IPL 2022 numbers are in complete contrast to last year. He has played five matches so far and has scored merely 87 runs at an average of 17.40 and a strike rate of 124.28. Forty-eight of his runs have come in one innings, which means he has hardly contributed anything in the other matches.

The 34-year-old currently finds himself out of the playing XI. After being dropped, he also suffered an ankle injury. Will Moeen get a chance to redeem himself?

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah bowling against Rajasthan Royals. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Even though the Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to make it to the playoffs last season, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah had another terrific year. In 14 matches, he claimed 21 wickets at an average of 19.52 and an economy rate of 7.45.

He formed a terrific pairing with Trent Boult. The speedster was among the wickets constantly and kept Mumbai’s hopes of a revival alive. It eventually did not materialize as the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs.

This season, with Boult having moved to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Bumrah has had to fight a lone battle for MI. The franchise had a poor auction and failed to find a proper replacement for the Kiwi left-arm pacer. As a result, there has been too much pressure on Bumrah.

Opposition batters have played him sensibly and attacked the weaker bowlers. As a result, the 28-year-old has only five wickets to his name after nine matches at an average of 51.20. Three of Bumrah’s five scalps came in one match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

#4 Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Pic: IPLT20.COM

'Lord' Shardul Thakur had a fantastic season as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted the IPL trophy for the fourth time last year. He was the fourth-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021, claiming 21 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.80.

Almost every time MS Dhoni needed a wicket, he turned to Thakur’s golden arm, and the bowler rarely disappointed. The 30-year-old had a key role to play in the final as well. He claimed three for 38, which included the big scalps of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana, to stall KKR’s progress in a chase of 193.

This season, though, he hasn’t been able to work his magic with the ball for his new franchise Delhi Capitals (DC). Asked to open the bowling, Thakur has proved highly ineffective in the role. In nine matches, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 42.28 and a very high economy rate of 9.75.

Watching him bowl, one feels Rishabh Pant can utilize Thakur's skills better in the middle and death overs, something which Dhoni did very well when he was with CSK.

#5 Varun Chakravarthy

KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Pic: IPLT20.COM

KKR leggie Varun Chakravarthy was among the top performers of the IPL 2021 season with the ball as the franchise finished as runners-up. He played 17 matches and claimed 18 wickets at an average of 24.88.

Even when not picking up wickets, he ensured that he did not concede too many runs and finished with a highly impressive economy rate of 6.58. Chakravarthy’s performance included a five-wicket haul against the Delhi Capitals (DC), which more or less sealed his place in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old's mystery with the ball has clearly been missing this season. In eight matches, he has claimed only four wickets at an average of 61.75 and an economy rate of 8.82. The disappointing aspect of his performance has been that he has not looked threatening.

KKR have been forced to drop him from the playing XI for now. Is there enough time for another twist in the Chakravarthy saga in IPL 2022?

