IPL 2022: 3 Test-style bowlers who have had a successful tournament so far

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has served as a great platform for a number of unconventional cricketers to make their mark in no uncertain terms. It is widely believed that to succeed in T20s one needs to have some unique skills, considering the format is very concise.

We have seen fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, who have unique actions to say the least, taste plenty of success in the IPL. Sunil Narine's spin remains a mystery for many even after so many seasons in the T20 league, while the uncanny Varun Chakravarthy has also made an impact in recent years.

IPL 2022: Old-school bowlers making a mark

While variation in bowling has been the key to success for many bowlers in the T20 league, there are a handful who still believe in the traditional line and length style. With their success in IPL 2022, they have proved that these virtues have a place in the 20-over format as well. On that note, here’s a look at three Test-style bowlers who have had a successful tournament so far.

#3 Josh Hazlewood - Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Pic: IPLT20.COM

It would be unfair to term Josh Hazlewood a Test bowler. He played a useful role in the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL triumph last season. He was also a key member of Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE, which succeeded the T20 league.

Having said that, Hazlewood has always been considered best suited for the longest format of the game. His T20 cricket has only picked up over the last two seasons or so. The 31-year-old Aussie pacer has played 57 Tests, claiming 215 scalps as opposed to 40 wickets in 27 T20Is.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2022 #RCB #LSG Josh Hazlewood, yesterday, registered the fifth-best bowling figures by an overseas bowler for RCB in the IPL #LSG vRCB Josh Hazlewood, yesterday, registered the fifth-best bowling figures by an overseas bowler for RCB in the IPL 🙌#IPL2022 #RCB #LSG #LSGvRCB https://t.co/3kmuMX2vJI

The right-arm pacer has been one of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) most effective bowlers in IPL 2022. He has hit hard lengths and has made scoring difficult for the batters. Hazlewood has claimed 10 wickets from six matches at an average of 17.20 and an economy rate of 7.64.

#2 Umesh Yadav - Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR pacer Umesh Yadav is ecstatic after claiming a wicket. Pic: IPLT20.COM

When Umesh Yadav was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the auction in February, many critics considered it a puzzling purchase. His previous IPL appearances came in the 2020 season, when he played a couple of matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and went wicketless. He was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) last season, but did not get to play a single game as the franchise had a settled bowling line-up. Even for India, the 34-year-old has only been playing Tests when there are fitness or injury concerns to the first-choice pacers.

Clearly, KKR saw something in Yadav that the critics and other franchises didn’t. The pacer has rewarded Kolkata for the trust they have placed in him in rather impressive fashion. In nine matches, he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 18.71 and an economy rate of 7.27. Even as Kolkata continue to struggle in IPL 2022, Yadav has emerged as one of their few bright spots.

He has dismissed several key batters right at the start this season with his ability to move the ball sharply. Yadav remains zippy when it comes to his speed and has surprised a few batters with his pace. As KKR look to resurrect their campaign, Yadav will have a key role to play in the endeavor.

#1 Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami. Pic: IPLT20.COM

During an interview a few weeks back, Mohammed Shami asserted that irrespective of format, bowling a good line and length matters. The 31-year-old has backed his thoughts with an excellent showing for IPL debutants, the Gujarat Titans (GT). Most of his wickets have come in traditional mode - beating batters in the air through swing or unsettling their rhythm by getting the ball to seam in the corridor of uncertainty.

His IPL 2022 numbers make for impressive reading. In nine matches for GT, he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 7.77. On most occasions that he has come on to bowl, he has looked threatening. The standout aspect of Shami’s bowling has been the fact that he has struck early in almost every match, getting his side off to a good start with the ball.

The 31-year-old has been a key component in Gujarat’s bowling machinery as they have pulled off wins in eight of their first nine matches. Shami has gone wicketless in only one of the matches, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium. It wasn't a coincidence that GT went on to lose that game!

