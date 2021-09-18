"I don't think you will want to retain Maxwell however many runs he scores" - Aakash Chopra picks RCB's possible retentions for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra feels that Glenn Maxwell might not be a retention option for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) even if the Aussie goes on a run-scoring spree in the second leg of IPL 2021.

Maxwell was one of RCB's standout players in the first half of IPL 2021. The maverick stroke player has smashed 223 runs at an impressive average of 37.16 and an excellent strike rate of 144.80 in the seven matches he has played so far.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that RCB are spoilt for choices in terms of their retention options ahead of IPL 2022. However, he added that Maxwell might not be one of the players in contention to be retained. He reasoned:

"RCB have options. Whichever team has options, it means they are very nicely placed in terms of their whole resources. I don't think you will want to retain Maxwell however many runs he scores. You never know which side of him will turn up."

The former India cricketer undoubtedly named Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers as RCB's first two likely retentions. Chopra explained:

"Kohli is your first retention, you will want to keep AB de Villiers at No.2, he is an ageless, timeless wonder. He is a miracle. You will want to keep these two."

Royal Challengers Bangalore



Kohli recently opted to give up the Indian T20I team's captaincy to manage his workload. It will be interesting to see if he wants to continue being the RCB skipper post IPL 2021 in such a scenario.

It is also not certain if AB de Villiers is keen to continue playing in the IPL from next year onwards. RCB might consider retaining Maxwell if the Proteas great opts to call it a day.

Aakash Chopra's RTM picks for RCB

Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for RCB in the IPL [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels RCB should use their RTM cards on Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal. He elaborated:

"You will definitely want to use your RTM on two players. One is Yuzi Chahal and the other is Devdutt Padikkal. These will be the four players in my mind, you should try to keep these four with you because if you keep them, your core will be ready. After that, you can start afresh."

Mr.Cricket @MrCricketR #IPL2022 #BCCI #RCB My retentions for RCB will be - Virat, De Villiers, Siraj, Maxwell ( Padikkal and Washington should be picked in auction ) #IPL2021 My retentions for RCB will be - Virat, De Villiers, Siraj, Maxwell ( Padikkal and Washington should be picked in auction ) #IPL2021 #IPL2022 #BCCI #RCB

Chahal has been RCB's most consistent performer with the ball over the years. The leg-spinner has scalped 125 wickets at an excellent average of 23.03 in the 105 matches he has played for the franchise.

Padikkal, on the other hand, has shown immense potential in the last couple of seasons of the IPL. RCB would surely want to stick with him, considering that he is a long-term prospect.

Edited by Samya Majumdar