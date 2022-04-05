"It will be difficult to finish 8th this time as it is a 10-team IPL" - Aakash Chopra on Sunrisers Hyderabad's unending problems

Aakash Chopra has painted a gloomy picture for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2022.

SRH finished eighth and last in the last edition of the Indian Premier League. They are again currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table, having lost both their matches thus far.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the Sunrisers Hyderabad's loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in last night's IPL 2022 encounter. He said:

"A match you (SRH) should have won, when you need 10 runs per over in the last four overs and have six wickets in hand, you should win but you did not. This team's problems are not taking the name of ending. You finished 8th last time, it will be difficult to finish 8th this time as it is a 10-team IPL."

Speaking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad run chase, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player highlighted that Kane Williamson's side got off to an inauspicious start. Chopra explained:

"169 runs should have been chased on this ground, the pitch looked good. Abhishek Sharma came with Kane Williamson. Kane Williamson was playing well, he got out playing the scoop and Abhishek hit the ball straight up in the air. I feel Abhishek Sharma's days are numbered."

Abhishek Sharma has scored 22 runs in his two innings thus far and has not looked comfortable in the middle. SRH's problems at the top of the order have been compounded by Williamson's indifferent returns.

"I am very disappointed" - Aakash Chopra says the Sunrisers Hyderabad are not utilizing Washington Sundar properly

Washington Sundar batted at No. 6 against the Lucknow Super Giants [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expressed his unhappiness about the Sunrisers Hyderabad not utilizing Washington Sundar's services with the bat effectively. He elaborated:

"We had said two things - make Washington (Sundar) ball and bat with and against the new ball. You made him bowl with the new ball but could have got him to bat as well. I am very disappointed, they are not utilizing Washi properly and Abhishek Sharma is wasting opportunities."

While lauding Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran's efforts, the renowned commentator added that the plethora of wickets at the end put paid to the Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes of registering a win. Chopra stated:

"Rahul Tripathi played well. He is a good player, if you don't want to open with Washi, then get Rahul to open. Aiden Markram disappointed a little, there were expectations from him but he got out. Nicholas Pooran played well but after that, wickets fell one after the other."

SRH required 41 runs off the last four overs, with six wickets in hand and a well-set Pooran at the crease. However, Avesh Khan's 18th over, where he picked up two wickets including that of Pooran, changed the course of the game as Williamson's side lost the match by 12 runs.

