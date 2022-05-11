"There is no hope that Matthew Wade will score runs" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' batting effort in IPL 2022 match vs LSG

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Gujarat Titans (GT) for bringing back Matthew Wade into their playing XI at the expense of Sai Sudharsan.

Wade, who has had an indifferent IPL 2022, managed just 10 runs in Tuesday's (May 10) encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, Hardik Pandya's side still posted a decent score of 144/4 on a slightly difficult pitch and went on to win the match by 62 runs.

Aakash Chopra reflected on the Gujarat Titans' batting effort in a video shared on his YouTube channel. While picking Shubman Gill's knock as the game-defining performance, he pointed out that Pandya and Wade did not deliver the goods once again. He observed:

"Hardik Pandya - one more failure. Matthew Wade - one more failure. There is no hope that Matthew Wade will score runs and he did not score runs here as well and the way he got out - sorry but no sorry."

The former India cricketer was slightly critical of the Gujarat Titans for playing Wade ahead of Sudharsan. Chopra explained:

"I was disappointed, personally. Gujarat, you made three changes - the Sai Kishore change was right but you can play Sai Sudharsan in place of Matthew Wade, it is not necessary to play all overseas. You played Yash Dayal in place of Lockie, I am okay with that as well. It will work out even if you go with three overseas."

Wade has scored 78 runs at a dismal average of 13.00 in the six matches he has played in IPL 2022 thus far. Sudharsan, on the other hand, has amassed 145 runs in five games at an impressive average of 36.25.

"Mohsin Khan has class" - Aakash Chopra on the LSG bowling performance vs the Gujarat Titans

Mohsin Khan has excelled for LSG in the last few matches of IPL 2022 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the initial stages of the Gujarat Titans' innings, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Mohsin Khan's efforts with the ball for LSG. He elaborated:

"The start was interesting and it seemed Gujarat will lose a lot more than four wickets. Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed, Mohsin Khan has class, he is a very different bowler. He gets very good bounce and no one is able to hit him. Dushmantha Chameera had an off day, he gave 34 runs in his four overs."

The reputed commentator also had a word of praise for David Miller and Rahul Tewatia for taking the Gujarat Titans to a fighting score. Chopra said:

"Avesh Khan picked up two wickets. Krunal Pandya did not get a wicket but Holder had a wicket in his account. Holder was expensive, 40 runs in four overs on a surface where everyone bowled well. David Miller played well. Rahul Tewatia also came in the end and played some good shots and took the team overall to a score of 144/4."

The 145-run target proved to be a bridge too far for LSG in the end. With this win, the Gujarat Titans have sealed a spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs and will hope to finish in the top two to get an extra shot at qualifying for the finals.

