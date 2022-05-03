"I like this girl but I will not marry her" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's relationship with Rinku Singh

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have finally shown faith in Rinku Singh, who repaid them with a match-winning knock against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KKR were set a 153-run target by Rajasthan in Monday night's (2 May) IPL 2022 encounter. Rinku smashed an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls as the two-time champions won the match by seven wickets with five deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the KKR-RR game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Rinku has had minimal chances to showcase his skills in the IPL. He elaborated:

"Rinku Singh did an amazing job. He didn't used to get opportunities, very few chances. Even when he used to score runs, he was being sent in at No. 8 or No. 9. It was beyond understanding, it was like that kind of a relationship that I like this girl but I will not marry her, she is a girlfriend but will not become the wife."

The former KKR player added that Rinku was rarely a part of the franchise's playing XI despite being a regular member of their squad. Chopra observed:

"They used to keep him always in their team, used to pick him at the auction but did not play him. He fields well, bats well, he plays well in one match and then they used to drop him. When he was played, he was sent so low down the order that you say it is better not to play him."

Rinku, 24, has played just 13 matches for KKR despite being a part of their squad since 2018. The southpaw has amassed 177 runs in the IPL thus far, with last night's unbeaten 42 being his best effort.

"If he had not done that, the job wouldn't have been done" - Aakash Chopra on Rinku Singh's knock

Rinku Singh was awarded the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

While lauding Rinku's knock, Chopra highlighted that KKR wouldn't have won the game without his efforts. The cricketer-turned-analyst explained:

"This relationship has finally come to the right place. It is not halfway, Kolkata have shown the full commitment, they gave a chance to Rinku and he scored 42 runs off 23 balls. If he had not done that, the job wouldn't have been done, I will be very honest."

The 44-year-old concluded by picking Rinku as his Player of the Match. Chopra reasoned:

"Nitish Rana would have been left alone. Andre Russell would have come and after that, only bowling was there. This team does not have that much batting depth. So Rinku is definitely my Player of the Match."

Rinku walked out to bat when KKR needed 61 runs in a little over seven overs with seven wickets in hand. He strung together an unbroken 66-run fourth-wicket partnership with Nitish Rana, who scored an unbeaten 48, to take Shreyas Iyer's side across the finish line.

