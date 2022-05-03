IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav enter top 5 - Updated after Match 47

The Kolkata Knight Riders broke their five-match losing streak in IPL 2022 by defeating the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Wankhade Stadium on Monday, 2 May.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and asked the Royals to bat first on a sticky Wankhade track. Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler had a rare failure (22 off 25) against a superbly disciplined bowling attack. Skipper Sanju Samson (54 off 49) played the anchor's role with a slow but important half-century even as the Knight Riders continued to keep the pressure on. Able support from Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 13) and Riyan Parag (19 off 12) took them to 152/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, the two-time champions' umpteenth experiment with the opening pair failed. But Shreyas (34 off 32) and the left-handed duo of Nitish Rana (48 off 37) and Rinku Singh (42 off 23) took the onus on themselves. They countered the Royals' spin threat well and picked the right moments to attack. Rinku was particularly sublime under pressure and took his team over the line in the last over without breaking a sweat.

IPL 2022 updated points table

The Knight Riders' first win in six games allowed them to move past the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the points table. They are now placed seventh with four wins from 10 games - one more than Punjab - and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.060. The NRR dipped to -0.006 in the last match and Shreyas and Co. will be happy to see it back up.

A top-four finish is still difficult for the Men in Purple, but a win like this might help them turn the page and build some momentum as they did in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, this was the Royals' second consecutive defeat. A team full of quality, RR's decisions regarding their team selection and batting order are hurting them. Although they remained at No. 3 in the points table, their NRR went down to 0.340 from 0.450.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Captains Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson make gains in IPL 2022 Orange Cap rankings.

Captains Shreyas and Sanju made big gains in the Orange cap rankings. The former's 32-run knock took his tally for the season to 324, placing him at No. 4 in the standings. Samson's 54 made him the second Royals player after Butler to enter the top 10 chart. Despite managing just 22 runs, the Englishman stayed put at the top of the pile.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Umesh Yadav becomes the second-highest wicket-taking pacer in IPL 2022.

After a mini slump, Umesh Yadav put in a second consecutive brilliant performance at the Wankhade. He bowled important overs, using all his experience to concede just 24 runs and pick up the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal.

He is now tied with Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad) for 15 wickets each, but Umesh's superior economy rate (7.15) places him above them at fourth spot. He's the top-wicket taker for KKR and second-best among all pacers this season.

From the Royals camp, Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless. But he's still two wickets ahead of Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav (17 wickets), who has played one game less.

Also Read: "Sanju Samson sees DRS as international career, so wasted it!"- Fans split over RR skipper taking DRS to check umpire's wide call in IPL 2022

Edited by Samya Majumdar