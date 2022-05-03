"Sanju Samson sees DRS as international career, so wasted it!"- Fans split over RR skipper taking DRS to check umpire's wide call in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson was unhappy with some of the calls from the on-field umpire in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Prasidh Krishna bowled a couple of close wide calls in the penultimate over of their IPL 2022 game on Monday.
KKR batter Rinku Singh shuffled all the way to the off-side and just missed the contact with the ball. However, the umpire still called them wide. Sanju Samson then took a cheeky dig at the umpire by opting to challenge the decision using a DRS.
The move naturally didn't pay off as there is no such rule that allows DRS to overturn on-field wide calls. While Samson seemed to keep his cool, he clearly looked frustrated by the umpire's dubious calls. The game could have been much closer than what it turned out to be due to these calls.
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Sanju Samson's antics behind the stumps upon seeing the wide calls. Some hailed the wicketkeeper for keeping his cool, while others slammed him for not respecting the umpire's final decision.
Sanju Samson shuffled bowlers well against KKR, but Rinku, Rana were too good
Although the target of 153 looked a bit under par, the pitch was two-paced and RR had one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament. KKR started the chase with yet another changed opening partnership, this time between Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith.
Finch's (4) problems continued as he failed to provide another good start. Indrajith (15) looked solid while he lasted, but couldn't quite up the ante and perished in the process. Once again, it was down to KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (34) and the experienced Nitish Rana (48*) to stabilize their chase.
How the KKR batters would play quality RR spinners was going to arguably decide the fate of the game. Rana has generally dominated Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL and continued doing so by not letting the off-spinner settle.
Both Iyer and Rana also negotiated the threat of Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal and kept the scoreboard ticking. Although Iyer was dismissed after a fantastic DRS review from Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh walked out to bat and changed the tempo of the chase.
The southpaw ensured that KKR were ahead of the asking rate and had Rana for support. Rinku dominated Chahal and that was probably the game as the leg-spinner was probably Samson's last throw of the dice.
KKR finally ended their five-match losing streak after winning by seven wickets and are still alive in the race to the playoffs.