"Sanju Samson sees DRS as international career, so wasted it!"- Fans split over RR skipper taking DRS to check umpire's wide call in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson was unhappy with some of the calls from the on-field umpire in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Prasidh Krishna bowled a couple of close wide calls in the penultimate over of their IPL 2022 game on Monday.

KKR batter Rinku Singh shuffled all the way to the off-side and just missed the contact with the ball. However, the umpire still called them wide. Sanju Samson then took a cheeky dig at the umpire by opting to challenge the decision using a DRS.

The move naturally didn't pay off as there is no such rule that allows DRS to overturn on-field wide calls. While Samson seemed to keep his cool, he clearly looked frustrated by the umpire's dubious calls. The game could have been much closer than what it turned out to be due to these calls.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Sanju Samson's antics behind the stumps upon seeing the wide calls. Some hailed the wicketkeeper for keeping his cool, while others slammed him for not respecting the umpire's final decision. Here are some of the reactions:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire One can only imagine the number of DRS Samson needs if he keeps wicket for bravo. One can only imagine the number of DRS Samson needs if he keeps wicket for bravo.

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 @flighted_leggie Samson must have known that the wide won't be reviewed. Might have been to send a message of sorts. @flighted_leggie Samson must have known that the wide won't be reviewed. Might have been to send a message of sorts.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer It was time for a Thala walk, but Samson was already on the field. #IPL It was time for a Thala walk, but Samson was already on the field. #IPL

Mas @Mask03901634 @KKRiders Unsporting manners by Samson, challenging umpires' decision of wide! Making undue appeals of caught behind. Wide are wide @KKRiders Unsporting manners by Samson, challenging umpires' decision of wide! Making undue appeals of caught behind. Wide are wide

SB @niyamagaana Horrible umpiring throughout the game right from Samson's lbw call in the first innings. Prasidh bowled really well, would've been a tight game. Unfortunate for RR. And pleeaasee, reviews should be allowed for all on-field decisions, not just outs. Amendment needed badly. Horrible umpiring throughout the game right from Samson's lbw call in the first innings. Prasidh bowled really well, would've been a tight game. Unfortunate for RR. And pleeaasee, reviews should be allowed for all on-field decisions, not just outs. Amendment needed badly.

Samarth @bccinl



Aaj umpire wide call ke liye ro rha hai mc, hold bozo This very Sanju Samson in PC said the no ball in DC vs RR match was a full toss and we respect umpires decisionAaj umpire wide call ke liye ro rha hai mc, hold bozo This very Sanju Samson in PC said the no ball in DC vs RR match was a full toss and we respect umpires decisionAaj umpire wide call ke liye ro rha hai mc, hold bozo 🚬🚬🚬

Akshit Sharma🇮🇳 @ShrmaGka_Ladka



#KKRvRR Sanju Samson to that blind Umpire everytime he signals Wide : Sanju Samson to that blind Umpire everytime he signals Wide : #KKRvRR https://t.co/N4MSTCh6Td

Uday uchale @Aviator_177 If player like sanju samson can get angry on umpire, i strongly believe umpire made mistake,



Let go brother, win another day If player like sanju samson can get angry on umpire, i strongly believe umpire made mistake,Let go brother, win another day

Ashwini/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ🇮🇳(KP Navgire STAN) @AshuCric07 Just imagine What if Virat Kohli would be inplace of Sanju Samson. Sigh.🙁

Should appreciate sanju's calmness, still smiled at it and moved on. Just imagine What if Virat Kohli would be inplace of Sanju Samson. Sigh.🙁Should appreciate sanju's calmness, still smiled at it and moved on.

Chinmay Shah @chinmayshah28 Look At Sanju Samson Mahn , No One No Other Captain Except Ms Can Be Calm Like Him In That Situation, Even That So Called Dhoni's Successor Told His Team To Leave The Match And Come , Unreal Calmness Look At Sanju Samson Mahn , No One No Other Captain Except Ms Can Be Calm Like Him In That Situation, Even That So Called Dhoni's Successor Told His Team To Leave The Match And Come , Unreal Calmness🙏🙏

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 #RRvKKR twitter.com/Cricketracker/… CricTracker @Cricketracker Wide or not?🤔



📸: Disney+Hotstar Wide or not?🤔📸: Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/gwFurbEuXD Rephrasing Samson's words from that DC game to fit into this context :- "It was a bit outside the off stump and the umpire gave it as a normal ball. But bowler & keeper wanted it as a wide ball. I think umpire made his decision very clear and sticked to it" #IPL2022 Rephrasing Samson's words from that DC game to fit into this context :- "It was a bit outside the off stump and the umpire gave it as a normal ball. But bowler & keeper wanted it as a wide ball. I think umpire made his decision very clear and sticked to it" #IPL2022 #RRvKKR twitter.com/Cricketracker/…

Rishita💝 @RishitaPrusty_ If you are bad, I am your dad.

- Umpire to Ganju Samson. If you are bad, I am your dad. - Umpire to Ganju Samson. https://t.co/iQddVzMJFC

Uday Kiran @udyktweets Sanju Samson is like that husband who beats himself after his wife yells at him. No point in wasting that referral. Sanju Samson is like that husband who beats himself after his wife yells at him. No point in wasting that referral.

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Sanju Samson sees DRS like his international career, that's why wasted it Sanju Samson sees DRS like his international career, that's why wasted it

Nikhil kundar @halfvolleyy

#RRvKKR

#IPL2022 Appreciate sanju samson here for showing the calmness even after being at the receiving end of some harsh calls. Appreciate sanju samson here for showing the calmness even after being at the receiving end of some harsh calls. #RRvKKR #IPL2022

Shlok @Ageonarya Countless thread against Pant to criticize his captaincy but you won't see single thread against Samson the captain for his mistakes. Countless thread against Pant to criticize his captaincy but you won't see single thread against Samson the captain for his mistakes.

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit One day a captain is going to explode on the umpire this IPL. One day a captain is going to explode on the umpire this IPL.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 Aaj Sanju Samson Wankhede ke baahar protest main baithega lag raha hai!



He's clearly not happy with the wides being given by the ump Aaj Sanju Samson Wankhede ke baahar protest main baithega lag raha hai!He's clearly not happy with the wides being given by the ump

Sanket Singbal @SingbalSanket Good on Samson for maintaining civility unlike the fascist from Delhi. Good on Samson for maintaining civility unlike the fascist from Delhi.

Sanju Samson shuffled bowlers well against KKR, but Rinku, Rana were too good

Although the target of 153 looked a bit under par, the pitch was two-paced and RR had one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament. KKR started the chase with yet another changed opening partnership, this time between Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith.

Finch's (4) problems continued as he failed to provide another good start. Indrajith (15) looked solid while he lasted, but couldn't quite up the ante and perished in the process. Once again, it was down to KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (34) and the experienced Nitish Rana (48*) to stabilize their chase.

How the KKR batters would play quality RR spinners was going to arguably decide the fate of the game. Rana has generally dominated Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL and continued doing so by not letting the off-spinner settle.

Both Iyer and Rana also negotiated the threat of Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal and kept the scoreboard ticking. Although Iyer was dismissed after a fantastic DRS review from Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh walked out to bat and changed the tempo of the chase.

The southpaw ensured that KKR were ahead of the asking rate and had Rana for support. Rinku dominated Chahal and that was probably the game as the leg-spinner was probably Samson's last throw of the dice.

KKR finally ended their five-match losing streak after winning by seven wickets and are still alive in the race to the playoffs.

