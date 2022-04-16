"That's too much, my friend" - Aakash Chopra on Kolkata Knight Riders star's bowling effort in IPL 2022 clash against SRH

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Varun Chakravarthy was way too expensive in last night's IPL 2022 encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The mystery spinner conceded 45 runs in the three overs he bowled in Friday's Indian Premier League match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chakravarthy was taken to the cleaners by Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling effort. He had the following to say about Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine's contrasting days with the ball:

"Varun Chakravarthy was struggling. He conceded a lot of runs - 45 runs in three overs. That's too much, my friend. Sunil Narine was once again economical - 23 runs in his four overs."

The former KKR player added that the two-time champions' seamers did not have a great day either. Regarding Umesh Yadav, Chopra observed:

"KKR did not bowl well, neither Pat Cummins nor Umesh Yadav. Umesh proved a little lackluster. There was not even a single wicket in his account for the first time. This season he has been exceptional but you will not call him exceptional in this encounter."

Yadav went wicketless for the first time in IPL 2022. The Kolkata Knight Riders speedster had picked up ten wickets in the franchise's first five encounters and had more often than not, given them an early breakthrough.

"Pat Cummins is conceding a lot of runs" - Aakash Chopra terms it a concern for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins has an economy rate of 11.83 in IPL 2022 thus far [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels Pat Cummins' inability to keep the runs in check is also a concern for KKR. He elaborated:

"Pat Cummins also conceded 40 runs in 3.5 overs. It is a problem that Pat Cummins is conceding a lot of runs. He picks up wickets, won a match with the bat as well but is conceding too many runs."

ABS @AbhiBSarda

His figures this

4-0-49-2

4-0-51-0

3.5-0-40-1



#KKRvSRH Pat Cummins has played 115 T20 matches and never before in that career he has gone for an economy of 10+ in 3 consecutive matches.His figures this #IPL2022 4-0-49-24-0-51-03.5-0-40-1 Pat Cummins has played 115 T20 matches and never before in that career he has gone for an economy of 10+ in 3 consecutive matches.His figures this #IPL2022 4-0-49-24-0-51-03.5-0-40-1#KKRvSRH

The renowned commentator concluded by questioning the Kolkata Knight Riders for playing Aman Khan ahead of Shivam Mavi. Chopra reasoned:

"Aman Khan could bowl just one over in which he conceded 13 runs. If you are playing Aman Khan, why not Shivam Mavi? Just think about it because he is at least proven, you had bought him with a lot of money, he is someone who has done well previously."

Aman Khan replaced Rasikh Salam Dar in the Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI, with the latter ruled out of IPL 2022 due to an injury.

It was a surprising call by Shreyas Iyer's side not to bring back the more experienced Mavi into the XI, considering that they had spent a whopping ₹7.25 crore to acquire his services at the auction.

