"I feel your season is also tata bye-bye" - Aakash Chopra on Kolkata Knight Riders' loss to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has all but ended their hopes of making the IPL 2022 playoffs.

KKR were handed a 75-run drubbing by KL Rahul's side in Saturday night's (May 7) Indian Premier League encounter. The loss leaves them with just eight points from 11 games, and even wins in their remaining three encounters are unlikely to be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

While reviewing the KKR-LSG clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was pessimistic about the Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of making the knockout stages. He elaborated:

"KKR not taiyaar. They have been handed one more defeat. For all practical purposes, you can win your remaining three matches and entertain the thought that some magic might happen, I feel your season is also tata bye-bye. They are not going anywhere, which is very unfortunate because this team had won three of their first four matches."

Speaking about Kolkata Knight Riders' run chase, the former India cricketer pointed out that the two-time champions got off to a disastrous start. Chopra explained:

"You needed a good start in the run chase because 176 had been scored. But the start was not good once again. A bouncer was bowled to Indrajith, it has spread like wildfire. Finch was also dismissed with a bouncer, he is not scoring runs, he is looking a pale shadow of who he could be."

Baba Indrajith top-edged a pull shot to Ayush Badoni at square leg off Mohsin Khan's bowling before he had even opened his account. Finch (14 runs off 14 balls) skied an ungainly swipe off Jason Holder's bowling and was caught by Quinton de Kock behind the wickets.

"This is a problem" - Aakash Chopra on Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer's dismissal

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shreyas Iyer's frailties against the short ball again contributed to his dismissal. He said:

"Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by a bouncer. We had discussed that once he comes to bat, bouncers will be bowled to him. A bouncer was bowled and he got out. This is a problem, honestly, if such a big player gets dismissed in front of a bouncer. It is like Aaron Finch getting out with incoming deliveries, it is that big a problem."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that Andre Russell's belligerent knock was too little, too late for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chopra observed:

"Nitish Rana's bat didn't fire this time. When Rinku got out, the match was over. Andre Russell sent the ball out of the park quite a few times, he batted very well but Andre in, ball out, how many times, it will not happen."

Russell smashed 45 runs off just 19 balls, a knock studded with three fours and five sixes. Despite his best efforts, the Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 101 in pursuit of a 177-run target to almost bow out of the tournament.

