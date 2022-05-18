"Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed Bumrah the mirror" - Aakash Chopra lauds SRH pacer's exceptional 19th over vs MI in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar for bowling an exceptional penultimate over during SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) defense of a 194-run target against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Tuesday's (May 17) IPL 2022 encounter.

Kumar bowled the 19th over as a wicket maiden when MI needed 19 runs off the last two overs. Although Fazalhaq Farooqi went for 15 runs in the final over, Kane Williamson's side still won the match by three runs.

While reflecting on SRH's bowling effort in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed Bumrah the mirror - you bowl the yorkers, this is how yorkers are bowled. One after one, precise yorkers, it was like the match was going on in a video game, 19th over wicket maiden."

While also appreciating Umran Malik's spell, the cricketer-turned-commentator questioned Williamson's captaincy for SRH. Chopra elaborated:

"Umran Malik picked up three wickets and then I think what has happened to Kane Williamson the captain? He is not scoring runs with the bat, that is a different thing. Washington Sundar - the 20th over against Andre Russell, Jagadeesha Suchith - 20th over to Andre and here Umran took three wickets in three overs while giving 23 runs and he didn't bowl his fourth over."

Malik finished with figures of 3/23 in his three overs, with Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Daniel Sams being his victims. However, he was not given the ball after the 15th over even though he had picked up two wickets in the final over he bowled.

"Priyam Garg should also be praised" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's batting effort

Priyam Garg strung together a 78-run partnership with Rahul Tripathi [P/C: iplt20.com]

While picking Rahul Tripathi's knock as a game-defining effort during SRH's innings, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Priyam Garg also deserves praise. He reasoned:

"Priyam Garg should also be praised because he scored 42 runs off 26 balls, with four fours and two sixes. He was very good because when Abhishek Sharma got out, it seemed this innings might stumble. This was his second T20 innings as an opener, he was played in a new role and he did a good job."

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that SRH finally fell short of the score they could have reached. Chopra stated:

"Nicholas Pooran - he scored 38 runs. He was promoted slightly in the batting order, he also had a strike rate of 172. When everyone bats for so long, Markram didn't get to bat at all, he got very few balls. Towards the end, the runs were not scored, it seemed the chain was pulled when the vehicle was moving fast. It seemed they will score 215-220 but that did not happen."

SRH managed just 29 runs in the final four overs of their innings and lost four wickets in the process. However, the 194-run target proved just enough in the end as the IPL 2016 champions kept alive their slim hopes of making the playoffs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava