"9 runs are scored on their reputation" - Aakash Chopra lauds Daniel Sams' match-winning last over in MI-GT IPL 2022 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Daniel Sams for bowling a match-winning final over against a Gujarat Titans (GT) side that was nailing close chases in IPL 2022.

The Titans needed just nine runs off the last over in Friday's (May 6) Indian Premier League match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), with the destructive David Miller and Rahul Tewatia in the middle. However, Sams conceded just three runs as Rohit Sharma's side registered a five-run win.

While reviewing the MI-GT clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the enormity of the task in front of Daniel Sams. He explained:

"Only nine runs were required in the last over, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller were there. They have spread so much fear that nine runs are scored on their reputation, they don't even have to put bat to ball, they even hit two shots with their eyes closed and they go for sixes."

The cricketer-turned-commentator showered praise on Sams for holding his nerve at the crunch moment. Chopra elaborated:

"But nothing like that happened, Rahul Tewatia got run out. He (Sams) bowled two dot balls to David Miller in the end. I thought he had the nerves of steel on the last ball, from where do you get it because it was a slow loopy full toss, if it had come on the bat, David Miller would have sent it to the Marine Drive but it didn't hit, that is important."

Sams conceded just a single off the first two deliveries before Tewatia was run out while taking a second run off the third ball. Rashid Khan then got Miller back on strike for the final two deliveries but the big-hitting South African failed to put bat to ball.

"How misleading can stats be" - Aakash Chopra on Daniel Sams' bowling figures

Daniel Sams' slower deliveries flummoxed the Gujarat Titans batters [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Daniel Sams' overall figures werr not a true reflection of his performance. He said:

"How misleading can stats be, he has figures of 18 runs in three overs and he did not pick up a wicket. And I am saying he was the match-protector. He should actually get the Man of the Match award, I don't know if he got it or not."

The 44-year-old added that the Australian all-rounder was not even entrusted to bowl the 20th over earlier in the tournament. Chopra observed:

"The job he did because he didn't get the chance to bowl the 20th over in the entire season - you saw Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi, they don't show you Daniel Sams because he gets the ball to swing, bowls with the new ball, he didn't get the 20th over even when he took four wickets."

Although Daniel Sams bowled the game-defining over, Tim David was chosen as the Player of the Match. The big-hitting Singaporean smacked an unbeaten 44 off 21 balls to help the Mumbai Indians set a challenging target for the Titans.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Daniel Sams have been awarded the Player of the Match? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna