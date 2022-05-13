"The light went for 10 balls and in that time, the opposition team's light went off" - Aakash Chopra lauds Daniel Sams' spell in MI-CSK IPL 2022 clash

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has lauded Daniel Sams for bowling a match-winning spell in Thursday's (May 12) IPL 2022 encounter between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sams returned figures of 3/16 in his four overs as CSK were bowled out for a paltry 97 runs. Rohit Sharma's side then chased down the target with five wickets and 31 deliveries to spare to register their third win of the tournament.

While reviewing the MI-CSK clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Sams rocked the CSK batting lineup during the short duration of the power loss. He observed:

"When Daniel Sams came at the start, he picked up two wickets in the first over. Light does not go in Mumbai, but the light went for 10 balls and in that time, the opposition team's light went off, Chennai Super Kings' three players had gotten out."

While acknowledging that Devon Conway's lbw decision might have been reversed if the DRS (Decision Review System) was available, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Moeen Ali's dismissal did not require any review. Chopra elaborated:

"First was Devon Conway, who was not out in my opinion. I agree DRS should have been available and Reddy Sahab (umpire) should have been slightly more ready but what can you do if it was given out. I totally agree that it was missing leg. After that, Moeen Ali came and there was no DRS required there. The ball went straight up in the air. Two wickets in one over."

Conway was given out lbw off the very first delivery he faced from Sams when the ball seemed to be going down the leg side. Ali was caught in an awkward position by a short ball and played it straight to Hrithik Shokeen at short mid-wicket.

"You broke the backbone of the opposition side" - Aakash Chopra on Daniel Sams' three-wicket haul

Daniel Sams had Ruturaj Gaikwad caught down the leg side [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Sams' subsequent dismissal of Ruturaj Gaikwad broke the back of the CSK batting lineup. He explained:

"Jasprit Bumrah picked up a wicket in the next over. But Daniel Sams picked up another wicket - Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was batting well, he dismissed him down the leg side. If you pick up three wickets, dismiss both the openers and Moeen Ali, it means you broke the backbone of the opposition side."

The 44-year-old concluded by picking Sams' spell as a game-defining performance in the MI-CSK encounter. Chopra stated:

"The Chennai Super Kings' wings were clipped. Although Mumbai's team has been flightless this time but they clipped the Kings' wings and Daniel Sams was my match-protector."

Sams was even elevated in the batting order during the Mumbai Indians' chase but managed just a solitary run. However, he was duly awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding spell.

Also Read: “Daniel hasn’t shown the talent he has with the bat” - MI bowling coach Shane Bond explains Sams’ promotion to No. 3 vs CSK

LIVE POLL Q. Will Daniel Sams pick up 2+ wickets in Mumbai Indians' next match? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar