"Killer Miller was absolutely outstanding" - Aakash Chopra lauds David Miller's match-winning knock for GT vs RR in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has lauded David Miller for playing a match-winning knock in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 encounter between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Miller smoked an unbeaten 68 off just 38 balls to help the Titans chase down a 189-run target with seven wickets and three deliveries to spare. The win took Hardik Pandya's side to the all-important title decider, where they will await the winners of Qualifier 2.

While reviewing the GT-RR clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Miller's knock as a game-defining performance. He reasoned:

"Killer Miller was absolutely outstanding. He made 68 runs off just 38 balls, with three fours and five sixes. I have chosen David Miller because it was a precarious situation, when he came to bat the score was 85/3 and the tenth over was in progress. They still needed 100 runs and only 10 overs were left."

The former Indian batter highlighted that Miller started cautiously and neutralized the threat of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chopra observed:

"He also started a little slowly. Hardik Pandya was taking a little time at the other end. We anyway say that Rajasthan's bowling is very good, so you take your time and play carefully, you feel that Ravichandran Ashwin or Yuzi (Chahal) might get you out but nothing like that happened."

Miller scored just 10 runs off the first 14 deliveries he faced. He then smashed 58 off the next 24 balls once he had gotten his eye in.

"David Miller was absolutely stellar" - Aakash Chopra

David Miller was awarded the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that David Miller's belligerent knock allowed Pandya to play more sedately at the other end. He explained:

"David Miller was absolutely stellar, so much stellar that he told Hardik Pandya to take his time, he (Pandya) was hitting at the start, not to take tension and that he will manage everything. Everything was in the arc, it was going out of the park."

The reputed commentator concluded by praising Miller for delivering the goods in a crunch encounter. Chopra elaborated:

"He was also the Player of the Match. The way he played, he didn't crumble but shone under pressure. When you have run chases under pressure, especially qualifiers or knockout games, these are the kind of games where quality comes to the fore and that quality was seen."

Miller and Pandya strung together an unbroken 106-run partnership for the fourth wicket. While the Gujarat Titans skipper was the early aggressor, he was more content to play second fiddle once the Proteas big-hitter started taking the attack to the RR bowlers.

LIVE POLL Q. Will David Miller score 30+ runs in the IPL 2022 final? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava