"He is an engineer, plumber, electrician, mechanic and driver as well" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul's match-winning century for LSG

Aakash Chopra has spoken in glowing terms about KL Rahul's match-winning century in Saturday afternoon's IPL 2022 encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Rahul smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 60 balls as LSG scored 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Their bowlers then restricted Rohit Sharma's side to 181/9 to win the encounter by 18 runs.

While reviewing the LSG-MI clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was effusive in his praise for Rahul, saying:

"KL Rahul - you have heard his name and seen his work, not once but repeatedly. He opens, stabilizes in the middle overs and does the finishing job as well. You can get all work done from him. He is an engineer, plumber, electrician, mechanic and driver as well. I feel he will even make the vaccine booster."

The former India cricketer highlighted that the LSG skipper made his 100th IPL match even more memorable. He elaborated:

"Wonderful knock, such a beautiful knock, it was his 100th IPL match and he celebrated it with a hundred. He remained unbeaten till the end and how well he batted - incredible batting."

Rahul's knock was studded with nine fours and five sixes. He strung together half-century partnerships with Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey to lay the foundation for LSG's massive score.

"Who says he doesn't run fast?" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's runs coming at a strike rate of over 170

KL Rahul was awarded the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

While acknowledging that De Kock provided the early impetus for the LSG innings, Chopra added that Rahul took over the aggressor's role after his fellow opener's dismissal. He said:

"Quinton de Kock was the one to start fast but after that, he (Rahul) hit at a strike rate of 170. Who says he doesn't run fast? He has hit another century, the third of his IPL career, his second against the Mumbai Indians and the second of this IPL - Buttler had scored one."

The reputed commentator concluded by praising Rahul for carrying his bat through LSG's innings. He observed:

"This encounter was in his name only. Once again he just stamped his authority and his dominance. He is an amazing player. Form is temporary, KL Rahul is permanent, that's what he did. He protected the Lucknow Super Giants' innings at different stages of the game and took care of them."

KL Rahul's knock helped LSG register their fourth win in IPL 2022. They are currently placed second in the points table, only behind fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans on net run rate.

