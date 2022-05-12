"He sent one ball to Mars" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mitchell Marsh's match-winning all-round performance in DC-RR IPL 2022 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mitchell Marsh for dishing out a match-winning all-round performance in Wednesday's (May 11) IPL 2022 encounter between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Marsh first scalped a couple of wickets during the Royals' innings. He then smashed 89 runs off 62 balls as Rishabh Pant's side chased down the 161-run target with eight wickets and 11 balls to spare.

While reviewing the DC-RR clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Marsh as the star performer, saying:

"No prizes for guessing, the guy's name is Mitchell Marsh and he sent one ball to Mars, that ball has not come back, he hit such a huge six. First, he picked up two wickets with his bowling, did his job as a bowler at the start."

While lauding Marsh's spell with the ball, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Sanju Samson's side were partly to blame for posting a slightly below-par score. Chopra explained:

"Let's be honest, when Delhi were bowling, Rajasthan never really got any momentum. You did reach beyond 150 (160 runs), it looked like a slightly different surface but probably you didn't give yourself a proper chance - Sanju Samson came to bat so low down the order and Jos Buttler didn't fire at the top. So there were problems but Mitchell Marsh took two wickets there."

Marsh finished with figures of 2/25 in his three-over spell. The Australian all-rounder had Yashasvi Jaiswal caught at deep midwicket off a bouncer before dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a half-century after being sent in to bat at No. 3.

"Mitchell Marsh came and he was also out" - Aakash Chopra on the all-rounder's lucky escape at the start of his innings

Mitchell Marsh hit five fours and seven sixes during his innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Marsh was fortunate at the start of his innings as he was not given out when a Trent Boult delivery struck his pad right in front of the stumps before it went on to hit his bat. He observed:

"After that, when it was the turn to bat, Srikar Bharat was dismissed off the second ball of Trent Boult, he had gotten out similarly in the last match as well, playing the pull shot, Srikar you are much better than this. After that, Mitchell Marsh came and he was also out if the umpire had raised his finger or they had taken the DRS."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Marsh made the best use of his reprieve by playing a blazing knock. Chopra elaborated:

"But that did not happen and after that, the way he hit, he hit fewer fours and more sixes. He was absolutely rocking. It is his highest T20 score outside Australia and came close to a century as well. Mitchell Marsh has a huge hand in Delhi's one-sided victory."

Marsh strung together a 144-run second-wicket partnership with David Warner after Srikar Bharat's early dismissal. The big-hitting all-rounder was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal just when he seemed all set to score his maiden IPL century.

